North Texas Artists: Applications Open for 2022 Moss/Chumley Award

The Meadows Museum has released a call for applications for the 2022 Moss/Chumley Award. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 28, 2022.

Each year, the award is given to recognize an outstanding North Texas artist who has exhibited professionally for at least ten years and is an active community advocate for the visual arts. The winner will receive a cash prize of $2,500.

The Meadows invites artists of various disciplines — including drawing, painting, sculpture, assemblage, construction, video, photography, performance, and installation — to apply. The museum identifies North Texas as the following counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise.

Jurors for this year’s award include:

– Kerry Butcher, Center for Creative Directions Gallery Manager, Dallas Museum of Art

– Shelley DeMaria, Dallas art historian and curator

– Alicia Eggert, 2021 Moss/Chumley recipient

– Clarisse Fava-Piz, Mellon Curatorial Fellow, Meadows Museum

– Jessica Fuentes, News Editor, Glasstire; Director, Kinfolk House; museum consultant

– Olivia Turner, Curatorial Assistant, Meadows Museum

The Moss/Chumley Memorial Fund was established in 1989 by Frank Moss in memory of Jim Chumley. Upon Mr. Moss’ death in 1991, his name was added to the award. Mr. Moss and Mr. Chumley were Dallas art dealers who contributed significantly to the North Texas visual arts scene in the 1980s. They operated the Nimbus Gallery from 1980 to 1987 and the Moss/Chumley Gallery from 1986 to 1989. The Moss/Chumley North Texas Artist Award was established in 1995.

Last year’s recipient was Alicia Eggert. Other recent recipients include Bernardo Vallarino, Carolyn Sortor, Giovanni Valderas, Sedrick Huckaby, Annette Lawrence and Juliette McCullough. To see a full list of previous awardees and to apply, visit the Meadows website.