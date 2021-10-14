Top Five: Oct. 14, 2021

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Beth Secor: The Solace Found in Sentience

September 18 – November 6, 2021

Inman Gallery, Houston

From Inman Gallery:

“Inman Gallery is pleased to present Beth Secor: The Solace Found in Sentience, the artist’s eighth solo show at Inman Gallery since 1993. The show features a debut group of paintings on paper completed within the past three years, alongside select earlier works that keep with the artist’s focus on nature, to present a wholistic overview of the artist’s practice over the past decade.”

2. small acts

October 16 – November 21, 2021

grayDUCK Gallery, Austin

From grayDUCK Gallery:

“small acts is an exhibition of various mixed media works — including collage, drawing, sculpture, video, and photography — by four Austin-based artists: Betelhem Makonnen, Christina Coleman, Deborah Roberts, and Tammie Rubin. To change one’s future, to change perception, or even how we treat others is all a result of a small act. The artworks on view range from investigations of black existence through body, object, beauty, childhood and familial narratives, fugitive perceptual experiences, and time. While each artist’s aesthetic approach is different, they are united by their faith in the power of small acts to guide and reimagine our everyday existence.”

3. Carol Bove: Collage Sculptures

October 16 – January 9, 2022

Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas

From the Nasher Sculpture Center:

“The Nasher Sculpture Center announces Carol Bove: Collage Sculptures, the first major museum presentation focused solely on Bove’s formidable steel sculptures. Encompassing a range of works in different sizes and formats, Carol Bove: Collage Sculptures will bring together nine sculptures from the last five years, two of which have been made especially for the Nasher’s exhibition. Organized by Nasher Curator Dr. Catherine Craft, Carol Bove: Collage Sculptures will provide an in-depth consideration of one of the most consequential artists working today.”

4. Dawolu Jabari: Lessons From Above: Constellation Quilts

August 28 – October 30, 2021

Galveston Artist Residency

From the Galveston Artist Residency (GAR):

“The Galveston Artist Residency and Gallery is pleased to present Lessons From Above: Constellation Quilts by 2020-2021 GAR Project Grant Recipient, Dawolu Jabari. The exhibition features all new drawings and sculpture by Jabari, made over the last year while in residence at GAR.”

5. Mayuko Ono Gray: 見て分からんものは聞いても分からん, A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words

September 6 – October 20, 2021

Wright Gallery, College of Architecture at Texas A&M University, College Station

From the Wright Gallery:

“Referencing traditional Asian art-forms, Mayuko’s work at the Wright Gallery combines drawn imagery and calligraphic text. In each graphite work, a proverb is drawn as an abstract calligraphic line that follows the direction of traditional Asian writing, continuous from top right to bottom left. The artist describes that hiragana and kanji characters in her work intertwine and form a single line with ‘only one entrance and one exit [… as] a metaphor of a life: one entrance as birth of physical body, and one exit as death and loss of physical body, and all the complicated experiences during physical existence between these two.’ In the drawings, Japanese proverbs are combined with self-portraits and commonplace still life scenes with tabletops full of items from her surroundings.”