Top Five: September 21, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. 2023 TEXAS ARTIST OF THE YEAR: VINCENT VALDEZ

Art League Houston

September 22 – December 2, 2023

“In his exhibition as the Art League Houston (ALH), 2023 Texas Artist of the Year, Vincent Valdez examines memory and remembrance from both personal and cultural perspectives. His installation piece, Siete Dias/Seven Days, features an installation of twenty-one banners suspended from the gallery’s ceiling that showcase a handful of the over 150,000 individuals who have disappeared in Central and South America since the 1970s.

Central to Siete Dias are fourteen haunting portraits of disappeared individuals drawn from an archival calendar originally published in 1980s Central America. These ghostly depictions exude a palpable presence, organized in a chapel-like arrangement, with three rows of portraits inviting visitors to contemplate the enigma of their absence.”

2. Jammie Holmes: Make the Revolution Irresistible

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

August 11 – November 26, 2023

From The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth:

“Jammie Holmes: Make the Revolution Irresistible is Jammie Holmes’s first solo museum exhibition. Working closely with the artist, this survey is organized by curator María Elena Ortiz.

Holmes creates captivating paintings that show the visual and conceptual significance of the Black figure. Challenging stereotypes, Holmes explores notions of masculinity, mourning, childhood, and race. His works are filled with emotion and painterly gestures; his figures are often depicted in vulnerable situations or simply engaging in moments of contemplation. Rooted in the lived experiences of Black communities in the United States, Holmes is part of a continuum of painters that explore the human figure in current social and political conditions.”