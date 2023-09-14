Top Five: September 14, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. David McGee: The Tarot Cards and The Gloria Paintings

Inman Gallery (Houston)

September 16 – November 1, 2023

From Inman Gallery:

“Inman Gallery will present David McGee: The Tarot Cards and The Gloria Paintings, on view September 16– November 1, 2023. For McGee’s first exhibition at Inman Gallery, we will exhibit selections from distinct yet interconnected bodies of works: a large grouping of works on paper from The Tarot Cards series, multiple abstract works from his Gloria Paintings series, and four large figurative watercolors on paper that are born from the Tarot Cards.”

2a. La Pulga Fresa: Jesus Benavente

Southwest School of Art Russell Hill Rogers Gallery- Navarro Campus (San Antonio)

September 8 – October 28, 2023

From UTSA:

“Jesus Benavente, originally from San Antonio but now living in Brooklyn, offers us La Pulga Fresa, an interactive installation inspired by the flea market in Poteet, a farming community well-known for growing strawberries, just south of the metropolitan area. Using diverse and often non-traditional media, Benavente directs our attention to consider elements of popular culture as being significant opportunities for engagement and reflection. In his work, Benavente references elements of popular visual culture in video artworks, paintings, artist blankets, an abstracted bounce house, and in collaborations with UTSA School of Art students and turns them into installations that help us see the art in Mexican-American and South Texas heritage.”

2b. Alicia Eggert: Monumentous

Southwest School of Art Russell Hill Rogers Gallery- Navarro Campus (San Antonio)

September 8 – October 28, 2023

From UTSA:

“Alicia Eggert’s exhibition Monumentous includes text-based visual artworks, neon signs, paintings, sculptures, interactive installations, photographs, and video art that embrace the power and poetry of language. In work like We Observe the Universe From Within It, Eggert puts into words what many of us often forget: that we are always active agents in even the smallest endeavors in our everyday busy lives. Eggert explains, ‘If Time is a construct, my goal is to determine exactly how it’s constructed and how our perception of Time is shaped by personal, cultural, and geographical factors. I derive my inspiration from reading about Time as it’s defined by physics and philosophy, but I focus on the words and phrases we use in our everyday language — words like ‘now’ and ‘then’ — as points of entry into more complex ideas.’”

3. PATRICK QUINN: LIGHTNING IS AN ANGRY RAINBOW

McLennon Pen and Co. Gallery (Austin)

September 9 – October 15, 2023

From McLennon Pen Co. Gallery:

“McLennon Pen Co. Gallery is thrilled to announce Patrick Quinn as the gallery’s first Artist-in-Residence. He will be living and working this summer for the month of August at the gallery in Austin, Texas. The residency will culminate in an exhibition of airbrush paintings made exclusively during the duration of his stay.

Each painting Quinn makes informs the next one. He describes his succession of paintings as memes in a different format, a long-form version, an exercise in how we process images and a ‘cool space’ to spend time with silly, stupid, and absurd contemporary thoughts. These ideas spring up from looking online and scrolling his phone, often browsing Instagram and Google’s Image Search on Page 1 until a photograph is discovered that would ‘look so good in airbrush.’”

4. The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

July 20 – October 8, 2023

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts:

“The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts presents College Station-based husband and wife duo, sculptor Dana Younger and painter Felice House, celebrating the Western landscape and reimagining the Western narrative in their thought-provoking artwork.

‘For more than a century the West has occupied a special place in the imagination of Americans, with perhaps only one foot in reality,’ the artists write. ‘By subverting expectations, House and Younger are questioning a genre, not only in its historical context, but as a contemporary fantasy with roots so deep in American culture that they are quite possibly inexorable.’”

5. Cat Rigdon: The Carillon Dig-Site

Carillon Gallery – Tarrant County College South (Fort Worth)

August 24 – September 21, 2023

From the artist:

“Cat Rigdon is a multi-disciplinary artist based in Dallas, Texas. She grew up on the island of Cyprus during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Rigdon and her siblings sneak into ancient archeological sites such as Tomb of the Kings in Paphos and rummage through abandoned monasteries and hotels, sometimes under their parent’s supervision. These strong memories along with the island’s strong folk art, naturalism, and archeological relevance is reflected in Rigdon’s work through her depictions of ancient funerary goods.”