Top Five: September 7, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Masamitsu Shigeta: Reflections

12.26 Gallery (Dallas)

September 9 – October 14, 2023

From 12.26 Gallery:

“12.26 is thrilled to present Masamitsu Shigeta: Reflections. Transitioning from the avenues of New York City, Shigeta, turns his fervent gaze to the urban terrains of Dallas, Texas. In the spring of 2023, Shigeta spent a week in Dallas documenting and traversing the city’s iconic landmarks and neighborhoods. Familiar imagery surrounding the Dallas Arts District, the Design District and downtown provide both a comforting sight and a unique perspective to those who live and have grown up in the area. Viewers that are unfamiliar with the Dallas area can appreciate its underlying beauty as Shigeta bequeaths his own lens of architectural nuances, landscaping artistry, and chiaroscuro of light and dark.”

2. Manjari Sharma: Surface Tension

Assembly (Houston)

September 8 – November 4, 2023

From Assembly:

“Assembly is pleased to present a selection of work from Manjari Sharma’s latest series, Surface Tension. This new body of work, which consists of photographs, video works, and site-specific installations, extends her metaphorical gaze to one of the most fundamental elements of human life and transforms her viewers alongside her subjects.

Water is life. It cleanses, it feeds, it transforms, and it destroys. Surface Tension explores our metaphysical relationship with water through diverse human forms submerged in swimming pools. These immersive and gestural forms highlight the fragility, circularity, and oneness of our existence, turning the pool into a vessel for transcendence.”

3. John Guzman: Flesh and Bone

Blaffer Art Museum (Houston)

June 23 – September 24, 2023

From the Blaffer Art Museum:

“The Blaffer Art Museum is honored to present the first solo museum exhibition of work by artist John Guzman (b. 1984). Flesh and Bone focuses on works produced in the artist’s hometown of San Antonio and the Texas debut of paintings completed during, and immediately following, time at the NXTHVN Studio Fellowship Program in New Haven, Connecticut.

As a spectator to claustrophobic psychological and physical states growing up in San Antonio’s Southside, Guzman’s monumental paintings are a byproduct of experiences, recordings, and environmental reflections. The artist abstracts the human figure to reflect the harm endured by the body, and the unrecognizable transformation brought on by years of punishment, addiction, relapse, and self-destruction.”

4. HARD SERVED SOFT

Mass Gallery (Austin)

September 9 – October 14, 2023

From Mass Gallery:

“Hard feelings, ideas, thoughts and objects rendered soft. How do we use materials to soften feelings that want to be felt? How do we make fun of realities that taunt and haunt us? What do we make soft so it can hit hard? From woven tapestries of ocean garbage to quilted scenes of trans injustice, this group show brings together 10 artists who explore hard stuff in soft ways.”

5. Ingrid Horner: The Shape of Color

Hinds Fine Art Gallery (Tyler)

September 1 – 29, 2023

From Hinds Fine Art Gallery:

“Ingrid Horner is an American artist born in Uruguay and living in Tyler, TX. Her work is defined by geometric shapes, forms, and vibrant colors. Using these elements as a universal language, she explores their interaction as a parallel to how humans relate to each other and their surroundings. In 2022, Ingrid completed her first solo exhibit at Gallery Main Street in Tyler, TX and was invited to show her work at the Tyler Museum of Art’s group show, Art Among the Azaleas. She is a two-time consecutive year recipient of the People’s Choice Award for the International Juried Arcadia Art Show (AASH) in Tyler TX.”