Top Five: January 26, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Jacolby Satterwhite: We Are In Hell When We Hurt Each Other & Leslie Martinez: The Secrecy of Water

Blaffer Art Museum (Houston)

January 20 – March 12, 2023

From the Blaffer Art Museum:

“For over a decade, Jacolby Satterwhite has used 3D animation, sculpture, performance, painting, and photography to create fantastical, labyrinthine universes. Exploring the themes of public space, the body, ritual, and community, Satterwhite draws from an extensive set of references guided by queer theory, Modernist tropes, and video game languages to challenge conventions of Western art through a personal and political lens. An equally significant influence is his late mother, Patricia Satterwhite, who lived with schizophrenia and made ethereal vocal recordings as well as drawings and diagrams for visionary household products throughout Satterwhite’s childhood. His mother’s work often serves as the source material within a decidedly complex structure of memory and mythology.

Martinez (they/them/their) creates immersive, spellbinding paintings that explore ideas of place, climate, landscape, and personhood through unconventional methods of applying and interlaying various materials, textures, and hues on canvas. Their signature style of abstract painting features viscerally tactile and spatial atmospheres created with physical ingredients like fabric rags, recycled clothing, and crushed stone that reveal discordant visual intersections of destruction and emergence.”