Top Five: April 4, 2019

Brandon Zech and Rainey Knudson on how a residency helps an artist recharge, queer Chicanx art from L.A, and a caged show that requires time to warm up to.

1. Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.

Lawndale Art Center (Houston)

April 6 – June 2

Opening April 6, 5-8 PM with an artist talk at 5 PM and curator walkthrough at 6 PM

An exhibition of work by a collaborative network of over 50 L.A.-based queer Chicanx artists produced from the 1960s to the 1990s. The show is curated by C. Ondine Chavoya and David Evans Frantz.

2. Katrina Moorhead: seapinksea

Inman Gallery (Houston)

March 8 – April 27

A show of new works by artist Katrina Moorhead. From the gallery: “Sea pink is a hardy, low-slung perennial native to the UK coastline. Persevering through brackish wind and meager soil, the otherwise unassuming plant produces bright pink blossoms in late spring. It was a fixture of Katrina Moorhead’s early life, and serves as a point of departure for her current exhibition, seapinksea.”

3. Manik Raj Nakra: In God’s Kingdom

Poissant Gallery (Houston)

March 23 – April 13

A show of paintings by Austin-based artist Manik Raj Nakra. This exhibition is presented by Deasil.

4. FOCUS: Analia Saban

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

March 30 – May 12

A show of new works by Los Angeles-based artist Analia Saban. This exhibition includes tapestry-like works that are woven with copper wire, linen, and dried paint.

5. Alex Goss: Round 10: My Little Runaway

Cage Match Project (Austin)

March 11 – May 19

A show of works by Houston artist Alex Goss. “By animating custom made, six-fingered latex gloves, My Little Runaway fantasizes on an unrequited relationship with a forbidden and lost appendage. A single, motor-driven belt threads each spectral hand together; flopping and flailing, they rotate in their own eccentric paths within the cycle of motion.”