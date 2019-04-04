Top Five: April 4, 2019

Brandon Zech and Rainey Knudson on how a residency helps an artist recharge, queer Chicanx art from L.A, and a caged show that requires time to warm up to.
1. Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.
Lawndale Art Center (Houston)
April 6 – June 2
Opening April 6, 5-8 PM with an artist talk at 5 PM and curator walkthrough at 6 PM
An exhibition of work by a collaborative network of over 50 L.A.-based queer Chicanx artists produced from the 1960s to the 1990s. The show is curated by C. Ondine Chavoya and David Evans Frantz.
2. Katrina Moorhead: seapinksea
Inman Gallery (Houston)
March 8 – April 27
A show of new works by artist Katrina Moorhead. From the gallery: “Sea pink is a hardy, low-slung perennial native to the UK coastline. Persevering through brackish wind and meager soil, the otherwise unassuming plant produces bright pink blossoms in late spring. It was a fixture of Katrina Moorhead’s early life, and serves as a point of departure for her current exhibition, seapinksea.”
3. Manik Raj Nakra: In God’s Kingdom
Poissant Gallery (Houston)
March 23 – April 13
A show of paintings by Austin-based artist Manik Raj Nakra. This exhibition is presented by Deasil.
4. FOCUS: Analia Saban
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
March 30 – May 12
A show of new works by Los Angeles-based artist Analia Saban. This exhibition includes tapestry-like works that are woven with copper wire, linen, and dried paint.
5. Alex Goss: Round 10: My Little Runaway
Cage Match Project (Austin)
March 11 – May 19
A show of works by Houston artist Alex Goss. “By animating custom made, six-fingered latex gloves, My Little Runaway fantasizes on an unrequited relationship with a forbidden and lost appendage. A single, motor-driven belt threads each spectral hand together; flopping and flailing, they rotate in their own eccentric paths within the cycle of motion.”