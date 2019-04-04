Top Five: April 4, 2019

by Glasstire April 4, 2019
Brandon Zech and Rainey Knudson on how a residency helps an artist recharge, queer Chicanx art from L.A, and a caged show that requires time to warm up to.

 

Axis Mundo- Queer Networks in Chicano L.A. at Lawndale in Houston April 6 2019

1. Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.
Lawndale Art Center (Houston)
April 6 – June 2
Opening April 6, 5-8 PM with an artist talk at 5 PM and curator walkthrough at 6 PM

An exhibition of work by a collaborative network of over 50 L.A.-based queer Chicanx artists produced from the 1960s to the 1990s. The show is curated by C. Ondine Chavoya and David Evans Frantz.

 

Katrina Moorhead- seapinksea art show at Inman Gallery

2. Katrina Moorhead: seapinksea
Inman Gallery (Houston)
March 8 – April 27

A show of new works by artist Katrina Moorhead. From the gallery: “Sea pink is a hardy, low-slung perennial native to the UK coastline. Persevering through brackish wind and meager soil, the otherwise unassuming plant produces bright pink blossoms in late spring. It was a fixture of Katrina Moorhead’s early life, and serves as a point of departure for her current exhibition, seapinksea.”

 

Manik Raj Nakra In Gods Kingdom Curated by Deasil at Poissant Gallery Houston March 23 2019

3. Manik Raj Nakra: In God’s Kingdom
Poissant Gallery (Houston)
March 23 – April 13

A show of paintings by Austin-based artist Manik Raj Nakra. This exhibition is presented by Deasil.

 

FOCUS- Analia Saban art show at the Fort Worth Modern Museum

4. FOCUS: Analia Saban
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
March 30 – May 12

A show of new works by Los Angeles-based artist Analia Saban. This exhibition includes tapestry-like works that are woven with copper wire, linen, and dried paint.

 

Alex Goss Round 10 My Little Runaway at Cage Match Projects In Austin March 11 2019

5. Alex Goss: Round 10: My Little Runaway
Cage Match Project (Austin)
March 11 – May 19

A show of works by Houston artist Alex Goss. “By animating custom made, six-fingered latex gloves, My Little Runaway fantasizes on an unrequited relationship with a forbidden and lost appendage. A single, motor-driven belt threads each spectral hand together; flopping and flailing, they rotate in their own eccentric paths within the cycle of motion.”

