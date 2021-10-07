Top Five: Oct. 7, 2021

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas. For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Annette Lawrence: Indeterminate Conversations: 1990 – 2006

October 9 – November 13, 2021

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

From Conduit Gallery:

“Throughout her thirty-year career, Lawrence has employed a thoughtful and measured approach to addressing topics in her artwork that range from the mundane stuff of everyday life to the unrelenting challenges that make up our shared experiences.

“As seen in the artworks that make up Indeterminate Conversations, Lawrence affirms that through the beauty of geometry and music, the assurances of mathematics and the long gaze of history, we may be destined to reach deeper levels of meaning and thereby, understanding.

“Lawrence’s work has been widely exhibited and is held in museums, and private collections including The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, The Dallas Museum of Art, The Rachofsky Collection, ArtPace Center for Contemporary Art, Jack S. Blanton Museum of Art, American Airlines and the Art Collection of the Dallas Cowboys. She received a 2018 MacDowell Fellowship, the 2015 Moss/Chumley Award from the Meadows Museum, and the 2009 Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Award from the Dallas Museum of Art. Her work was included in the 1997 Biennial Exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, NY.”

2. In the Sun

October 8 – 17, 2021

Station Museum of Contemporary Art (Houston)

Reception: October 8, 2021 | 6–9 pm

From the Station Museum of Contemporary Art:

“In the Sun is a symposium and group exhibition formed by Houston artist and activist coalition, CASP (Collective Artists in Solidarity with Palestine) and PYM (Palestinian Youth Movement); exploring themes of interconnected struggle, familial & ancestral lineages, reimagining other ways of living outside of oppression, light and darkness, space and resistance. Viewing by appointment. Contact [email protected].

“Featuring: Lina Abojaradeh, Hadeel Assali, Qais Assali, Anh Hà Bùi, Leticia Contreras, Brenda Franco, Tere Garcia, Jessica Carolina González, Lina Habazi, Marcos Hernández Chávez, Kill Joy, Angel Lartigue, Matt Manalo, Catherine Martinez, Hisam Nabulsi, Moe Penders, Danya Zituni.”

3. Joey Fauerso: Wait for It

September 24 – December 3, 2021

The Visual Arts Center (VAC) at The University of Texas at Austin

Artist talk: October 7, 2021 | 12–1 pm

From UT’s VAC:

“The Visual Arts Center (VAC) at The University of Texas at Austin is pleased to present Joey Fauerso: Wait for It, a solo exhibition featuring the work of San Antonio-based artist Joey Fauerso. Employing techniques that upend traditional modes of art-making, Fauerso’s work opens onto questions of identity, gender and representation. On view September 24 through December 3, 2021, Wait for It includes recent artworks by Fauerso alongside a poem and essay authored by 2017 State of Texas Poet Laureate Jenny Browne.

“Fauerso’s oeuvre spans a range of media, including drawing, painting, installation and video. Wait for It features a selection of Fauerso’s recent paintings and monoprints, from intimate portraits to mural-sized abstractions, alongside a four-channel video installation made in her San Antonio studio and at a residency in Berlin.

“Witty, thoughtful and poignant, Wait for It focuses on Fauerso’s commitment to portraiture and representations of the figure—whether in motion or silent and still. In Fauerso’s paintings, figures often appear expectant and sometimes even burdened, as if anticipating an event that will never happen; their gazes and poses are poignant metaphors for contemporary life, marked by time spent waiting.”

4. THE CAR SHOW

October 9 – November 15, 2021

Art Car Museum (Houston)

Reception: Saturday, Oct. 9th, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm.

From the Art Car Museum:

“Ann and James Harithas and The Art Car Museum are proud to announce our next exhibition: THE CAR SHOW, which concentrates on the 1965 Le Mans, Daytona’s Hot Rods and Cars from Cuba.

“After World War II, US-made automobiles dominated the world. The war-tested motors and steel body construction provided the car owner with a safe, durable, and powerful machine. The roomy, aesthetically successful designs reflected an advance in the art deco style that dated back to the optimistic days of the 1920s. The automobile provided the freedom of movement that US citizens consider an inalienable right, and it symbolized rugged individuality and economic upward mobility.

“The photographs by Kermit Ross Laurent are from 1965 in Le Mans, France and have not been seen before, outside this museum. Videos of the Indy 500, by Charlie Stanfill and T. Mitchell Jones’ videos of The Texas Mile and Dragsters will be running as well. The Cuban car photographs, by Owen Fisher and Irvin Tepper, show the enduring allure of the postwar American auto designs in their continued use.

“Our cars on display will reflect the theme of the Show, showing the art of the cars themselves and the way individuals customize them to suit their own function and purpose.”

5. Rembrandt and the Jews: The Berger Print Collection

October 8 – January 2, 2022

The Art Museum of South Texas (Corpus Christi)

From the Art Museum of South Texas:

“Dr. Howard Berger and Fran Berger generously donated their Rembrandt print collection to the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art in 2014. Their goal in collecting Rembrandt’s prints was to highlight the artist’s nuanced relationship with Amsterdam’s citizens of the Jewish faith, and the keen insights the artist brought to interpretations of Old Testament Bible stories.

“Rembrandt’s legacy as an etcher is characterized by the new and innovative techniques he introduced to printmaking. He broke with longstanding, traditional depictions of biblical narratives; instead, Rembrandt added emotional and psychological depth to his subjects through expressive faces, dramatic body language, and his bold use of shadow and light. In addition, the Berger Print Collection interprets the history of the Sephardic and Ashkenazic Jews living in Amsterdam in the seventeenth century. Amsterdam was unique in this period for its acceptance of ‘outsiders’ during a time of widespread religious intolerance in Europe.”

Bonus pick:

Bonus: Book Launch for One Thing Well: 22 Years of Installation Art, A Celebration of Rice Gallery

October 7, 2021

Moody Center for the Arts (Rice University, Houston)

Thursday, October 07, 2021, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

From the Moody Center for the Arts:

“Join editor Rainey Knudson, Rice Gallery director and chief curator Kim Davenport, Rice Gallery curator Joshua Fischer, and Rice Gallery Manager Jaye Anderton at the launch of One Thing Well: 22 Years of Installation Art. Books will be available for purchase, and you can enjoy margaritas and a mariachi band in celebration of this historic publication.

“Long before it became commonplace, Rice Gallery was one of a handful of spaces in the nation devoted to commissioning site-specific installation art. Now, the Gallery’s twenty-two year history has been chronicled in One Thing Well, a handsome coffee table book including all of the 72 site-specific installations commissioned by the Gallery from 1995 to 2017. Director and chief curator Kim Davenport not only came up with the mission of focusing on installation art (hence the book’s title), but also had an unparalleled eye—many of the artists she invited had never shown in Texas or even the U.S. previously, and many went on to important careers, including El Anatsui, Shigeru Ban, Tara Donovan, Nicole Eisenman, Yayoi Kusama, Sol LeWitt, Judy Pfaff, and Karim Rashid.

“Filled with stunning photography, One Thing Well is edited by Houston art writer Rainey Knudson, and includes essays by Kimberly Davenport; Houston architect Carlos Jimenez; and legendary art writer Dave Hickey, among others.”