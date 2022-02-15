Dallas Art Fair Announces 2022 Exhibitors

The Dallas Art Fair has announced the exhibiting spaces for its upcoming April edition. This year’s roster includes 85 galleries, which is a significant increase from the 58 galleries in last year’s reduced-capacity fair, but down from previous fairs (the 2019 event featured 95 exhibitors).

The 2020 fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 fair, which would typically be held in the spring, was postponed until November. This coming 14th edition of the Dallas Art Fair will take place from April 21-24 at the Fashion Industry Gallery (FIG) building.

In a press release, Dallas Art Fair Director Kelly Cornell remarked, “The Dallas art market has been on a sharp incline in recent years, and since the pandemic we have seen Texas’s population skyrocket, with more and more people relocating here from places like New York and California. We have seen this positively impact the arts and collecting in Dallas. With that in mind, we are ready to be back in full swing this April and stage the full-size, high quality fair collectors and galleries expect from us.”

Some key exhibitors returning for the 2022 fair include a selection of New York galleries: Derek Eller Gallery, KARMA , Kasmin, and Perrotin (which has additional locations in Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai). Another returning exhibitor is Various Small Fires, which, as reported earlier this month, is slated to open a Dallas location in April. First-time exhibitors at the Dallas Art Fair include Galería CURRO (Mexico) and Over the Influence (Hong Kong, Los Angeles, and Bangkok).

Among the local spaces that will be exhibiting at this year’s fair are the Dallas-Fort Worth galleries 12.26, Conduit Gallery, Cris Worley Fine Arts, Erin Cluley Gallery, Galleri Urbane, Keijsers Koning, Peter Augustus, Sputnik Modern, Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden, and William Campbell Gallery; Houston galleries Bill Arning Exhibitions, Inman Gallery, McClain Gallery, Sicardi Ayers Bacino; and the Austin-based gallery Martha’s Contemporary. See the full list of exhibitors at the end of this article.

As part of the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program, prior to the opening of the fair, curators from the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) and private donors will have the opportunity to tour the exhibitors’ booths and select works of art which will be purchased for the museum. Over the six years that this program has been in operation, it has acquired nearly forty artworks for the DMA.

This year also marks the return of The Eye Ball, the fair’s annual closing party. Presented by Headington Companies, this outdoor event will be held on the lawn at The Joule Hotel, in front of Tony Tasset’s 30-foot-tall sculpture, Eye. The event will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 7:30-10 pm and will benefit the Foundation’s museum and student education initiative.

April is also Dallas Arts Month, an annual city-wide celebration of arts and culture. Museums, theaters, and other arts venues will host an array of exhibitions and events to mark the occasion. The DMA will present Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro, which will be the first major exhibition dedicated to the art and culture of Mississipian peoples and will showcase nearly 200 ancient and contemporary works. The Nasher Sculpture Center will present Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life, Sightings: Olivia Block, and a satellite exhibition of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Carne y Arena. The Dallas Contemporary will present exhibitions by Borna Sammak, Lonnie Holley, College Station-based painter Natalie Wadlington, and Houston-based sculptor Joseph Havel.

Below is a full list of exhibitors, provided by the Dallas Art Fair.

12.26 (Dallas)

Albertz Benda (New York)

Alexandre Gallery (New York)

Anat Ebgi (Los Angeles)

BASTIAN (London, Berlin)

Beatriz Esguerra Art (Bogotá, Miami)

Berry Campbell (New York)

Bienvenu Steinberg and Partner (New York)

Bill Arning Exhibitions (Houston)

BROADWAY (New York)

Cassina Projects (Milano)

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

Cris Worley Fine Arts (Dallas)

Cristina Grajales Gallery (New York)

David B. Smith Gallery (Denver)

Derek Eller Gallery (New York)

Drexel Galería (San Pedro Garza García)

Eduardo Secci (Milano, Florence)

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)

Galeríe Droste (Düsseldorf, Paris)

Galeríe Frank Elbaz (Paris)

Galleri Urbane (Dallas)

Galeríe Blouin Division (Montréal)

Galería CURRO (Guadalajara)

Green Art Gallery (Dubai)

Hales (London, New York)Half Gallery (New York)

Halsey McKay Gallery (New York)

Hesse Flatow (New York)

Hollis Taggart (New York)

Inman Gallery (Houston)

Jack Barrett Gallery (New York)

James Barron Art (Connecticut)

JDJ (New York)

Josh Lilley (London)

Karma (New York)

Kasmin (New York)

Keijsers Koning (Dallas)

Kerlin Gallery (Dublin)

Louis Stern Fine Arts (Los Angeles)

Luce Gallery (Turin)

Luis De Jesus (Los Angeles)

MAGNIN-A (Paris)

MARCH (New York)

Marlborough (New York, London, Madrid, Barcelona)

Martha’s Contemporary (Austin)

Massimo Carassi (Milano)

McClain Gallery (Houston)

Meliksetian | Briggs (Los Angeles)

Miles McEnery Gallery (New York)

Mimmo Scognamiglio Artecontemporanea (Milano)

Morgan Lehman Gallery (New York)

Moskowitz Bayse (Los Angeles)

Mother Gallery (Beacon, NY)

Mucciaccia Gallery (New York, London, Singapore, Rome, Cortina)

Night Gallery (Los Angeles)

Nino Mier Gallery (Los Angeles, Marfa, Brussels)

Ochi Projects (Los Angeles)

Over The Influence (Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Bangkok)

Patel Brown (Toronto)

Perrotin (New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai)

Peter Augustus (Dallas)

Proyecto H (Mexico City, Madrid)

RONCHINI (London)

Saenger Galería (Mexico City)

Sapar Contemporary (New York)

SARAHCROWN (New York)

Schacky Art & Advisory (Düsseldorf)

Scott Miller Projects (Alabama)

Sicardi Ayers Bacino (Houston)

SOCO Gallery (North Carolina)

Sputnik Modern (Dallas)

Sundaram Tagore Gallery (New York, Singapore)

Susan Inglett Gallery (New York)

Taubert Contemporary (Berlin)

The Valley (New Mexico)

Thierry Goldberg (New York)

Tif Sigfrids (Georgia)

Turner Carroll Gallery (Santa Fe)

Ulterior Gallery (New York)

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden (Dallas)

Van Doren Waxter (New York)

Various Small Fires (Los Angeles, Dallas, Seoul)

Voloshyn Gallery (Kyiv)

William Campbell Gallery (Ft. Worth)