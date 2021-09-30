Top Five: Sept. 30, 2021

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas. For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Paul Kremer: 13 Tips and Tricks for Decorating with Fine Art

September 30 – November 20, 2021

Opening reception Thursday Sept. 30, 7pm-10pm

Pablo Cardoza Gallery (Houston)

Note: This exhibition marks the reopening of Pablo Cardoza’s space.

From Pablo Cardoza Gallery:

“1. Good news: Anything can be art (no, really). There’s no official committee sitting around a long table determining what is and what is not art — especially not when it comes to making a dramatic statement.

2. You don’t need to be knowledgeable or undertake an art course to decorate your space with paintings. Displaying any type of art not only spruces up your walls, but makes you feel more attractive and shows people that you have a touch of style and personality.

3. High-quality fine art pieces range in price from $8 thousand to $200 million, and many famous artists are willing to produce unique art pieces for decorating your home.

4. A famous artist can come up with a style that reflects each room’s function in your house. Make sure to request that the artist use colors that match your existing decor. Alternatively, correlate patterns in your desired artwork with what you have in your home for a matching look.

5. Although you should display artwork about food in your kitchen, other rooms such as the living room are more flexible and versatile. NOTE: A dining room wall decoration arrangement is best hung slightly lower, to enjoy looking at it most while you are sitting down.

6. Lots of home offices have wood-paneled walls, and they are perfect surfaces for hanging pictures. Other suggestions? A laundry room, bathroom, mudroom, or even your beloved man-cave!

7. ‘It can be hard to visualize how a combination of art will look on the wall, so it helps to sketch out your plan on graph paper or use a computer program to layout your art,’ Kremer says.”

(Etc.)

2. Lisette Chavez: From the Horse’s Mouth

September 14 – October 14, 2021

Palo Alto College of Fine Arts (San Antonio)

From Palo Alto College of Fine Arts:

“From the Horse’s Mouth is a collection of drawings and mixed-media sculptures created by Lisette Chavez. This body of work was inspired by Chavez’s concern with technology and its effect on communication and traditions. It shares the importance of Latinx community narratives through visual interpretations, while preserving Latinx heritage and storytelling in an age of increasing technological distraction.”

3. Image & Identity: Mexican Fashion in the Modern Period

September 19 – January 9, 2022

The Meadows Museum, SMU (Dallas):

From the Meadows Museum:

“….curated by the museum’s Center for Spain in America (CSA) Curatorial Fellow Akemi Luisa Herráez Vossbrink. Featuring photographs, prints, books and gouaches from the 19th and 20th centuries, this exhibition will explore Mexican fashion through images of everyday scenes, festivities, regional types and occupations. Building on a theme developed in the Meadows’s larger fall exhibition, Canvas & Silk: Historic Fashion from Madrid’s Museo del Traje, Image & Identity will also show how national identity formation is reflected in fashion and is often accompanied by a resurgence in the popularity of indigenous dress. Works in Image & Identity are drawn from the collections of the Meadows Museum and SMU’s DeGolyer Library, named after Everette L. DeGolyer, Sr. who, with his son, collected maps, books, manuscripts, and photographs related to Mexican exploration and history. Artists featured in the exhibition include Alfred Briquet, Carlos Mérida, Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco, Jerry Bywaters, Paul Strand and Manuel Álvarez Bravo.”

4. Road Soda: A Texas Road Trip Traveling Exhibition

September 25 – October 30, 2021

MASS Gallery (Austin)

From MASS Gallery:

“This summer MASS Gallery decided to do things a little differently. MASS members curated a show of Austin artists and sent the work on a road trip around Texas. The work, which is completely housed in a 20x20x20 FedEx box, has traveled from Austin, to Houston, to Galveston, To Dallas, to Lubbock and back to Austin.

“At each destination, friends of MASS unpacked, displayed, and documented the artwork in the new environments before sending them packing to their next stop. Now home in Austin, MASS is displaying the artwork, the photographs and a Road Soda Zine on September 25th, 2021.

“Road Soda features work from Austin artists: Claudia Aparicio Gamundi, Adrian Armstrong, Zoe Berg, Sev Coursen, Alex Diamond, Andie Flores, Alexis Mabry, Payton McGowen, Kevin Muñoz, and Ariel Spiegelman.

“Hosts of the traveling exhibition include Rigoberto Luna and Jenelle Esparza of Presa House Gallery in San Antonio, Dennis Nance of Galveston Arts Center and Nick Barbee of Galveston Historical Foundation, Tamara Johnson and Trey Burns of Sweet Pass Sculpture Park in Dallas, and Danielle Demetria East of East Lubbock Art House.”

5. Mylan Nguyen: Nahualito

October 2 – November 15, 2021

Terrain Dallas:

From Terrain Dallas:

“Terrain Dallas hosts Nahualito, a mixed-media installation depicting a ceramic procession of Nahuales created by artist Mylan Nguyen.

“Mylan Nguyen is a multidisciplinary artist working in several mediums including ceramics, illustration, printmaking, and installation. Enjoying the alchemy of these process based mediums, she creates cute and playful characters and narratives in her works through which she explores themes of magic, healing, and interconnectedness. Nahualito continues her exploration of these themes and draws on her multicultural heritage to revisit and reclaim the history of the Nahual.

“Inspired by an interest in the Mexican folklore of the shapeshifting Nahual, Mylan will incorporate stories she has gathered of Nahuales as she creates the individual characters that form the installation. Nahuales are described often as evil mischievous brujx (witches) but also as wise healers and protectors. The duality of this narrative resonates with Mylan’s multicultural upbringing and parallels her feelings of being between two identities.

“The ambiguity of the Nahuales in form and identity is captured in Mylan’s installation. Placed throughout the Terrain site, each Nahual is meant to emulate cuteness and draw the viewer in to further explore what she understands as their true nature. Each Nahual sculpture ranging in many sizes is considered by the artist to be an amulet, talisman, or altar incorporating stories and symbols meant to provide healing, transformation, and laughter.”