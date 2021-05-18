Jennifer Ling Datchuck, Annette Lawrence, Jesse Lott, and Celia Álvarez Muñoz Among 2021-22 Texas State Artists

Today, May 18, the Texas State Legislature will make appointments of State Poet Laureate, State Musician, State Two-Dimensional Artist and State Three-Dimensional Artist. The list of appointees, who will be recognized in a ceremony by a House Resolution later this month, includes names familiar to Texans and the rest of the nation. Laureates are selected by a legislative-appointed committee “for the exceptional quality of their work and for their outstanding commitment to the arts in Texas.”

The positions are one-year appointments. The 2021 and 2022 appointees will be formally announced through Senate Resolutions at the Capitol today.

The 2021 appointees are as follows: Texas Poet Laureate Cyrus Cassells of Austin; Texas State Musician Leon Bridges of Fort Worth; Texas State Two-Dimensional Artist Annette Lawrence of Denton; and Texas State Three-Dimensional Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk of San Antonio. The 2022 appointees are Texas Poet Laureate Lupe Mendez of Houston; Texas State Musician Eva Ybarra of San Antonio; Texas State Two-Dimensional Artist Celia Álvarez Muñoz of Arlington; and Texas State Three-Dimensional Artist Jesse Lott of Houston.

“It’s an honor to be appointed the 2021 Texas State Three-Dimensional Artist and be recognized alongside artists, musicians, and poets I deeply admire,” writes Datchuk in an email to Glasstire. “In the 50 year history of this appointment, I am only a handful of women sculptors who have received this acknowledgement so this feels very personal and momentous. Thank you to the nominators and legislative committees who made this possible and I look forward to representing San Antonio and the state of Texas with this distinction. ”

“The great talents of the 2021-2022 State Artists, along with all of those who were nominated, help contribute to a distinctive cultural identity that makes Texas a great place to live, work and visit,” says State Representative Ken King, Chairman of the House Committee on Culture, Recreation, & Tourism. “It is important that we celebrate the distinguished career achievements of these artists which have enhanced the lives of so many.”