Five-Minute Tours: Helen Altman at Moody Gallery, Houston

Helen Altman: Cold Road at Moody Gallery, Houston. Dates: December 11, 2021 – January 22, 2022.

Via Moody Gallery:

“Cold Road marks Helen Altman’s eighth solo exhibition with the gallery. For this exhibition, Altman continues to focus on her fascination with the environment and deep appreciation of the natural world. A new series of paintings on vintage slate chalkboards will be on view as well as a new series of oak trees painted on paper. In her images of flora and fauna, Altman touches on themes of ephemerality, imperfection, and destruction.

Helen Altman (b. Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1958) currently lives and works in Fort Worth, Texas. She received her BFA and MA from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa as well as her MFA from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. Altman’s work is part of the permanent collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Houston Airport System, City of Houston, University of Houston, Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Art Museum of South Texas, Dallas Museum of Art, Federal Reserve Bank, Houston, Sarah Moody Gallery of Art, University of Alabama, and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. She has participated in numerous museum exhibitions including solo exhibitions at the Glassell School of Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Tyler Museum of Art, The Old Jail Art Center, The Grace Museum, Longview Museum of Fine Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. Her work has also been exhibited at the Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Galveston Arts Center, Museum of Arts and Design, New York, and the Chelsea Art Museum, New York. Altman is the recipient of a Texas Commission on the Arts Grant, Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant, National Endowment for the Arts Grant, and an Engelhard Award.”