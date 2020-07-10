Dallas Art Fair Launches ‘Culture Place’ Digital Marketplace For Art Collectors

Dallas Art Fair has announced the launch of Culture Place, Inc., an online site that connects galleries to art collectors. Although Texas-centric, regional galleries from neighboring states are also featured, along with weekly online studio visits and conversations. Culture Place is an extension of the Dallas Art Fair, and content will be searchable by gallery, artist, and title. The platform also offers a purchase option, and art from invited galleries will be refreshed every 60 days. Invited galleries include some that not having participated in the Dallas Art Fair before.

The Dallas Art Fair moved online in April, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and, encouraged by nearly $3 million in sales over the ten day sale period, Culture Place was conceived.

“Culture Place will enable dealers to connect with our audience of collectors on an ongoing basis, to engage more deeply in conversations about art in today’s world, and to facilitate the sale of art when the opportunity for physical engagement has evaporated. We have cultivated meaningful relationships and friendships with our gallerists over the past dozen years and we aim to continue to help them showcase their artists’ work to the world,” says John Sughrue, Culture Place, Inc. Founder and Dallas Art Fair, LLC Chairman.

“Culture Place is an ongoing digital exchange to promote a cultural lifestyle. We will continue our mission to connect our audience to a curated offering while highlighting the best of our region,” says Kelly Cornell, Culture Place Director and Dallas Art Fair Director, who will also take on the role of Culture Place Director. Current Director of Exhibitor Relations, Brandon Kennedy, moves to Content Director, and Dallas Art Fair VIP Relations Sarah Blagden, Art Fair VIP of Relations, will be of Head of Programming.

“I think it is a different approach to expose galleries to the public,” states William Campbell of William Campbell Contemporary Art in Fort Worth. “The Dallas Art Fair has a great reputation [around] the country, and they are supporting galleries who have supported them with the new approach to exhibiting work in this difficult time.”

The full list of participating galleries is as follows:

12.26 (Dallas)

Bill Arning Exhibitions (Houston)

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

Cris Worley Fine Arts (Dallas)

David Shelton Gallery (Houston)

Dirty Dark Place (Austin)

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)

Galleri Urbane (Dallas)

Holly Johnson Gallery (Dallas)

Inman Gallery (Houston)

Laura Rathe Fine Art (Dallas/Houston)

Liliana Bloch Gallery (Dallas)

McClain Gallery (Houston)

Moody Gallery (Houston)

Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (Houston)

Ruiz-Healy Art (San Antonio)

Sean Horton (presents) (Dallas)

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden (Dallas)

William Campbell Contemporary Art (Fort Worth)

For more information on Culture Place and the Dallas Art Fair, please go here.