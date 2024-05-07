The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) has announced the 39 selected and seven invited artists who will participate in its 2024 Delta Triennial, including seven artists from Texas.

The Delta exhibition was first held in 1958 with the goal of highlighting artists working in the Mid-South, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. In 2022, because the AMFA was under construction, the show shifted from its annual juried exhibition format to a series of videos titled Delta Voices: Artists of the Mid-South, which was produced in collaboration with other regional museums. This year, the exhibition has been reimagined as a triennial juried show. The jurors were Amy Kligman, Executive Director of the Charlotte Street Foundation in Kansas City; Alexis McGrigg, a Delta Voices participating artist from Mississippi; and Takako Tanabe, the founding director of Ulterior Gallery in New York City.

In a press release, Brian J. Lang, the Chief Curator of AMFA and Windgate Foundation Curator of Contemporary Craft, shared, “This year, AMFA received over 1,200 applications –– a record-breaking number for AMFA’s Delta exhibition. The sheer volume of applicants allowed jurors to select a truly exceptional showcase of art from the Mid-South. The 2024 Delta Triennial will be a display of unparalleled creativity and talent, making it a must-see exhibition for art enthusiasts and museumgoers alike.”

The selected Texas artists include Colette Copeland in Frisco; Brian Ellison and Lindsay Peyton in Houston; Andrew Lyman and Leigh Merrill in Dallas; and Philana Oliphant in Tyler. Additionally, Letitia Huckaby (in Fort Worth) was among the invited artists, each of whom will represent a Mid-South state. See a full list of selected and invited artists below.

The 2024 Delta Triennial will be on view from June 28 through August 25, 2024. Learn more about the exhibition via the AMFA website.

Invited Artists

Kevin Demery (Missouri)

Christian Dinh (Louisiana)

Anita Fields (Oklahoma)

Coulter Fussell (Mississippi)

Letitia Huckaby (Texas)

Jerry Phillips (Arkansas)

Andrew Scott Ross (Tennessee)

Selected Artists

Maryam Amirvaghefi

Vic Barquin

Jamie Bates Slone

Heidi Carlsen-Rogers

Kate Clements

Colette Copeland

Brian Ellison

Caroline Hatfield

Robyn Horn

Morgan Hill

Risa Hricovsky

Tim Hursley

Mark Jackson

Linda Jurkiewicz

Molly Kaderka

Amelia Key

Ajamu Kojo

Paula Kovarik

Lisa Krannichfeld

Michael LeBlanc

Kellie Lehr

Mark Lewis

Andrew Lyman

Megan Lea Mattax

Hallie McNeill

Leigh Merrill

Cora Nimtz

Philana Oliphant

Lindsay Peyton

Lauren Phillips

Jocelyn Reid

John Roberts

David Robinson

Rachel Trusty

Aaron Turner

Clark Valentine

Tim Walker

Louis Watts

Erica Westenberger