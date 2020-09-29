Meet The Fall 2020 Artpace San Antonio Residents Selected by Guest Curator Lauren Cross

by Christopher Blay September 29, 2020
Artpace San Antonio's International Artist-in-Residence program Guest Curator, Lauren Cross, PhD

Artpace San Antonio has announced the artists selected for its Fall 2020 International Artist-in-Residence program. Artists Letitia Huckaby, Elana Mann, and Alisa Yang were selected by guest curator, Dr. Lauren Cross, through a process of virtual studio visits.

The long-running Texas artist residency’s 2020 program kicks off with a Welcome Potluck event on Thursday, October 1, 6 – 7 PM. Artpace has partnered locally with San Antonio’s Liberty Bar, were virtual visitors may pre-order meals for early pick-up and join the virtual welcome talk online. To register for the event, please go here.

As an artist, curator, and scholar, Dr. Cross undertakes critical theory, social practice, multiculturalism, and gender studies. The Program Coordinator & Assistant Professor of the Interdisciplinary Art and Design Studies (IADS) program at the University of North Texas, Dr. Cross is also founder of WoCA Projects, a nonprofit that focuses on diversifying the contemporary landscape through exhibitions and community arts programming. WoCA began as a physical art gallery in the East End of Fort Worth.

Artist Letitia Huckaby, one of three new Artpace San Antonio Artists in Residence

“It has been such a honor to have the opportunity to think about all the amazing artists working professionally in Texas and beyond, and to play a role in advocating for the support of artists who are producing such important work,” states Dr. Cross in a text message to Glasstire. “I have always had such great respect for Artpace’s International Artists-in-Residence program so I thought very critically about the type of conversations these artists might communicate both individually and collectively. As an artist-curator-scholar it has been especially meaningful to have critical conversations with artists about their work while also understanding of how pivotal an artist-in-residency opportunity means for future bodies of work.”

Via Artpace: Resident Letitia Huckaby’s work delves into faith and legacy, often mining her own family history and African American heritage to explore these themes. Elana Mann creates artwork  that brings a greater consciousness to the listening and speaking we practice in everyday life. Alisa Yang is an interdisciplinary artist and filmmaker  with a research-based practice exploring language, cultural identity, and intergenerational trauma of Asian diasporas.

Elana Mann, one of three new Artpace San Antonio Artists in Residence.

Alisa Yang, one of Artpace San Antonio's 2020 Artists in Residence.

Artpace COVID-19 safety guidelines, which include scheduling visits, social distancing, and the wearing of face masks among other precautions, will remain in effect for the duration of the Fall residency. In order for audiences to engage with the artists during their residency, virtual events will either supplement or replace in-person programming, contingent upon the Coronavirus pandemic, and Artpace will employ recently acquired the technology to create interactive virtual galleries.

To date, Artpace has welcomed 245 artists through its renowned International Artist-in-Residence program. Annually, Artpace hosts three residencies, each featuring one Texas-based, one national, and one international artist selected by a notable guest curator. Each eight-week residency culminates in a two-month exhibition on site. This program’s mission is to provide artists with unparalleled resources that allow them to experiment with new ideas and take provocative risks.

For more on Artpace San Antonio, please visit its website here.

