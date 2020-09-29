Meet The Fall 2020 Artpace San Antonio Residents Selected by Guest Curator Lauren Cross

Artpace San Antonio has announced the artists selected for its Fall 2020 International Artist-in-Residence program. Artists Letitia Huckaby, Elana Mann, and Alisa Yang were selected by guest curator, Dr. Lauren Cross, through a process of virtual studio visits.

The long-running Texas artist residency’s 2020 program kicks off with a Welcome Potluck event on Thursday, October 1, 6 – 7 PM. Artpace has partnered locally with San Antonio’s Liberty Bar, were virtual visitors may pre-order meals for early pick-up and join the virtual welcome talk online. To register for the event, please go here.

As an artist, curator, and scholar, Dr. Cross undertakes critical theory, social practice, multiculturalism, and gender studies. The Program Coordinator & Assistant Professor of the Interdisciplinary Art and Design Studies (IADS) program at the University of North Texas, Dr. Cross is also founder of WoCA Projects, a nonprofit that focuses on diversifying the contemporary landscape through exhibitions and community arts programming. WoCA began as a physical art gallery in the East End of Fort Worth.

“It has been such a honor to have the opportunity to think about all the amazing artists working professionally in Texas and beyond, and to play a role in advocating for the support of artists who are producing such important work,” states Dr. Cross in a text message to Glasstire. “I have always had such great respect for Artpace’s International Artists-in-Residence program so I thought very critically about the type of conversations these artists might communicate both individually and collectively. As an artist-curator-scholar it has been especially meaningful to have critical conversations with artists about their work while also understanding of how pivotal an artist-in-residency opportunity means for future bodies of work.”

Via Artpace: Resident Letitia Huckaby’s work delves into faith and legacy, often mining her own family history and African American heritage to explore these themes. Elana Mann creates artwork that brings a greater consciousness to the listening and speaking we practice in everyday life. Alisa Yang is an interdisciplinary artist and filmmaker with a research-based practice exploring language, cultural identity, and intergenerational trauma of Asian diasporas.

Artpace COVID-19 safety guidelines, which include scheduling visits, social distancing, and the wearing of face masks among other precautions, will remain in effect for the duration of the Fall residency. In order for audiences to engage with the artists during their residency, virtual events will either supplement or replace in-person programming, contingent upon the Coronavirus pandemic, and Artpace will employ recently acquired the technology to create interactive virtual galleries.