Top Five: January 17, 2019

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on the evolution of young painter, the women of Flatbed Press, and this weekend’s big Glasstire Party celebrating San Antonio artists.

1. Business & Pleasure: Fifty Years of Photographs by Paul Hester

Rice Media Center (Houston)

January 17 – February 22

Read our preview of the show here.

A show of photographs by longtime Houston artist and photographer, Paul Hester.

2.1. Lagniappe: Works by Letitia Huckaby

Tyler Museum of Art

December 16 – March 17

Artist talk March 10, 2:30 PM

“Focused on the artist’s ongoing exploration of themes of faith, family and legacy, Lagniappe: Works by Letitia Huckaby features pieces from several different bodies of work including The Dress Project, LA 19 and Bayou Baroque.”

2.2. Lone Star Impressions: Prints by Peregrine Press

Tyler Museum of Art

January 20 – April 20

“Founded in 1981 by Mike and Jo Ann Hart with Gerry Lemke, Peregrine Press opened in Dallas as one of the earliest fine art presses in Texas. In operation for over ten years, the press created more than 600 editions by 90-plus artists. The selected works not only highlight their legacy, but they provide a look back at the vibrant Texas art scene of the 1980s.” This show features works that came out of Peregrine Press, and includes pieces by John Alexander, David Bates, Ed Blackburn, Linda Blackburn, Derek Boshier, Brian Cobble, Otis Dozier, Joseph Glasco, Sam Gummelt, Billy Hassell, Robert Levers, Jack Mims, Nic Nicosia, Lee N. Smith III, Al Souza, Earl Staley, Michael Tracy, and Bob Wade.”

3. Women of Flatbed: A Retrospective

Elisabet Ney Museum (Austin)

January 17 – April 28

Read about Flatbed’s upcoming move from East Austin here.

A show celebrating the female artists who have made prints with Flatbed Press. The show includes works by Alice Leora Briggs, Suzi Davidoff, Sandra C. Fernández, Annalise Natasha Gratovich, Sandria Hu, Sharon Kopriva, Mary McCleary, Melissa Miller, Celia Munoz, Liliana Porter, Linda Ridgway, Julie Speed, Ann Stautberg, Betti Ward, Joan Winter, Sydney Yeager, Judy Youngblood and more.

4. Nic Mathis: Memory Screen

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)

January 12 – February 16

“The exhibition presents new ink drawings and paintings by Nic Mathis, in which he translates his personal notebook doodles and notes into personal artifacts and figurative works. Lacking the figurative lines typically used to carry the weight and innate presence of two dimensional representation, Mathis’ works are both whimsical and mysterious.”

5. The Glasstire Party: 2019

The Space HTX (Houston)

January 18, 7-11 PM

The 2019 Glasstire Party in Houston celebrates the art and artists of San Antonio, Texas. The event, which is Glasstire’s annual fundraiser, includes an art auction, a performance by San Antonio drag queen Ada Vox, food, fun, dancing, and more. For more information, and to buy tickets, go here.