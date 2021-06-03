Top Five: June 3, 2021

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas this week: 1.Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning

June 5 – Sept. 19

Blaffer Art Museum (Houston) From the Blaffer: “Blaffer Art Museum, in partnership with Texas Southern University (TSU), is proud to present the first survey exhibition of artist Jamal Cyrus, which will span fifteen years of this artist’s prodigious career. The End of My Beginning will include approximately 50 objects, images, and installations produced from 2005-2020 that demonstrate the breadth of Cyrus’s consistently cross-disciplinary practice from his MFA studies to the present. In doing so, this show culminates the emerging period of his practice, provides a mid-career reflection, and lays the foundation for the future. The broadly spanning exhibition will include paintings, drawings, and works on paper, papyrus, and grits as well as textile-based pieces, sculpture, assemblage, installations, and a program of performances and events.”

2. Raul Rodriguez: Marine Park

June 4 – July 24

Latino Cultural Center (Dallas)

From the Latino Cultural Center:

“The Latino Cultural Center is pleased to present artist Raul Rodriguez in his first solo exhibition titled Marine Park, showing his recent work created from 2019 to 2021. Marine Park is a photographic series centering around a Fort Worth skatepark that local skateboarders have found both community and solace in. The photographs share the faces and details that can be found in an otherwise desolate and makeshift course that many low income communities may experience. The exhibition will take place June 4 through July 24. The work will be on display in the Latino Cultural Center’s MPR Gallery.

“Raul Rodriguez is a photographer, artist, curator and educator from Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated with a BFA from the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design with a focus in Photography. As an artist he investigates communities and cultures like skateboarding, boxing, and Lucha Libre, as well as social justice topics linked to the Latino identity.”