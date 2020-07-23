Artpace’s 2022 International Artist-In-Residence Open Call Is Here: Deadline is August 22

by Christopher Blay July 23, 2020
Artpace-San-Antonio-Artist-Residency

Artpace, San Antonio. Image by Francisco Cortes, courtesy Artpace.

There are only four weeks left to apply to Artpace, San Antonio’s 2022 International Open Call, which began on June 22 and will end on August 23. This year the $15 application fee to apply has been waved in anticipation of the financial barrier it may impost on artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdown.

Artpace staff and guest curators will conduct studio visits for the residency cycle next year, and with no flexibility on the deadline, artists are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Review of the applications will occur on a rolling basis. Each year since its opening in 1995, Artpace has hosted three residencies each year in the spring, summer, and fall, hosting one Texas artist, a national artist, and an international artist for each cycle. The artists, selected by a guest curator, are provided travel expenses, a living stipend, a materials budget, an apartment, and studio/exhibition space at Artpace.

Each residency lasts for two months and culminates in a two-month exhibition of new work in Artpace’s 18,000-square-foot facility, formerly a Hudson auto dealership in the 1920s, a block from San Antonio’s River Walk. Artpace affords resident artists technical and administrative support, as well as access to its fully equipped wood and metal workshops and digital-media studio.

The current Artpace residents are Carlos Castro Arias, Tijuana, Mexico; Milagros de la Torre, New York; and Daniel Ramos, Sandy Oaks, Texas. The curator for Artpace’s current round of residents was Monica Espinel. Artists representing Texas over the past decade have included Heyd Fontenot, Margaret Meehan, Robyn O’Neil, Cruz Ortiz, and Katie Pell, among many others. 

For more on the Artpace International Artist-In-Residence program and to learn more about Artpace, please visit its website here. To apply, please go here.

 

 

