Contemporary Art Month, San Antonio Announces 2022 Venue, and Guest Curator Lauren Cross 

Contemporary Art Month (CAM), San Antonio has announced North Texas artist Lauren Cross as guest curator of its upcoming 2022 CAM Perennial Exhibition. After shifting its normal operations last year with a program that included socially distanced outdoor screenings at Blue Star, the long-running project will go back indoors next year at host venue Sala Diaz. “I could not be more thrilled about these partnerships; 2022 is looking exciting already and we can’t wait to see how Lauren shapes this upcoming perennial,” states CAM executive director Nina Hassele.

Cross, an interdisciplinary artist and filmmaker, will return to San Antonio for the CAM Perennial, after having selected the 2020 Artpace residency cohort as guest curator. Cross’s practice has always glided between formats — photo, film, installation, text, performance — and the artist says that curation is currently central to her arts activism.

The 2022 CAM Perennial Exhibition will be held at Sala Diaz, an experimental contemporary art venue founded in 1995 by San Antonio-born artist Alejandro Diaz. Sala Diaz recently fell under the stewardship of artist Heyd Fontenot, who was named consulting director in March and has since negotiated the accession of Sala Diaz’s 25-year archive to the University of Texas at San Antonio. “A long respected and admired organization in the city of San Antonio, Sala Diaz is a space where artists have long been encouraged to create innovative and challenging projects,” reads CAM’s statement.

The 2022 CAM Perennial will run from March 10 – April 20, 2022 at Sala Diaz, which is located at 517 Stieren St in San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood.