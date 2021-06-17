In an overwhelming bipartisan announcement yesterday, the United States Congress passed a bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Celebrated as a Texas state holiday since 1980 — the 1865 proclamation made on Galveston Island by Union Army General Gordon Granger, ordering the freedom of more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Texas — Juneteenth is commemorated in Texas cities across the state.

No one may be more in the mood to celebrate than Opal Lee of Fort Worth. The 94-year-old has sustained a five-year campaign to make Juneteenth a national holiday, and has since been dubbed the Grandmother of Juneteenth. The annual 2.5-mile walk will again take place this year, marking the 2.5 years it took for the original national emancipation news to reach Texas. As Opal Lee and others gear up to celebrate this year, here are some of the highlights of Juneteenth celebrations across Texas this weekend.

Austin

Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow

Saturday, June 19

Bullock Texas State History Museum

“Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow is a traveling exhibition organized by the New-York Historical Society. The exhibition explores the national struggle for full citizenship and racial equality that unfolded in the 50 years after the Civil War.”

The Struggle and the Glory: the American Experience

June 9 – September 5

Neill-Cochran House Museum

“This exhibition captures the struggle and glory of living life as an African-American in the United States throughout history, along with the artist’s faith in the dream of equality and opportunity for all. We share that faith and we support all the people who are working so hard today to make the dream a reality.”

Cey Adams: Limited Release of New Works

June 19

West Chelsea Contemporary

“On Saturday, June 19, West Chelsea Contemporary Editions is set to release its first limited run of new works with legendary contemporary artist Cey Adams. Adams worked in close collaboration with master printer Gary Lichtenstein to create three new screen-prints, each a continuation of his American flag series.”

Black Art WKND Debuts Futur Noir

June 19, 12PM -June 20, 5PM

Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery

“Futur Noir introduces the world to a wave of new Black creators that will disrupt and reconstruct a new future in the art world. Cloudtree Studios & Gallery is proud to be occupied by this group of young creatives over the course of Juneteenth.”

Dallas/Fort Worth

Nasher Public project: Lauren Cross:A Moment of Silence / Let Freedom Ring

June 19 – September 19

Event: June 19, 8:30AM

For Oak Cliff: 907 East Ledbetter Dr.

“The Nasher Sculpture Center announces its second offsite Nasher Public project: Lauren Cross’s A Moment of Silence / Let Freedom Ring, presented in partnership with For Oak Cliff, an organization and community center that works to liberate the South Dallas neighborhood of Oak Cliff from systemic oppression. A Moment of Silence / Let Freedom Ring will be on view from June 19 – September 19, 2021.”

Houston

“Join us this Saturday 10am -2pm for performances, food truck, and an arts market! We are delighted to have The Outspoken Bean as one of our dynamic performers! Outspoken Bean is a performance poet, writer, compassionate mentor, electric entertainer, and educator. Bean was recently named 2021 Houston Poet Laureate.

Children’s Museum Houston Juneteenth Celebration

June 19, 19AM – 2PM June 19, 19AM – 2PM

“Children’s Museum is proud to celebrate and honor this historic day with line dancing, spoken word poetry, interactive activities and so much more!

DJ Ryan Line Dancing: Feel the beat and move your feet during our interactive dance sessions.

Feel the beat and move your feet during our interactive dance sessions. Vascola Stoney Spoken Word Poetry Workshop and Performance : Tap into the heart of yourself and others as you partake in a thought-provoking workshop while learning about Juneteenth.

Joy of Djembe African Drumming : Immerse yourself in rhythm and passion with the heart pounding beats of this interactive musical performance.

: Tap into the heart of yourself and others as you partake in a thought-provoking workshop while learning about Juneteenth. : Immerse yourself in rhythm and passion with the heart pounding beats of this interactive musical performance. African Story Time : Learn about the history of Juneteenth and African legends and mythology.

: Learn about the history of Juneteenth and African legends and mythology. Noisemakers with Juneteenth Colors: Make your voice heard while designing your very own noisemaker.

Create inspiring and memorable artwork. ”

2021 Third Ward Juneteenth Celebration

June 19, 2- 8PM

Eldorado Ballroom Parking Lot: 2310 Elgin St.

“Join Project Row Houses and Emancipation Economic Development Council for a lively event to celebrate Juneteenth! Meet us at the Eldorado Ballroom Parking Lot to enjoy music, engage with artists through fun activities, eat delicious foods from local food trucks, and shop local Black owned businesses!”

Community Artists’ Collective: My Mirror is Fine

June 12 – July 30

Community Artists’ Collective

“Six Texas artists explore their self-identities through a series of individual styles, techniques and motifs in My Mirror Is Fine, opening Saturday, June 12, at The Collective. Houston artists Lauren Janelle, Alexis Pye, Matthew Napoli and Mathieu Jean Baptiste join San Antonio’s Cassidy Fritts and Mauro de la Tierra for the group show, which runs through July 30.”

Galveston

Juneteenth Legacy Project ‘Absolute Equality’ Mural Dedication

June 19, 11:30AM

22nd and Strand Streets

The new mural, on the Mitchell Historic Properties building (owned by the family of the late Cynthia and George Mitchell), supplements the historical marker plaque on the site where Granger issued the proclamation more than 150 years ago. During the Memorial Day Weekend holiday, Samuel Collins III, co-chairman of the Juneteenth Legacy Project, along with members of the organization, walked with Fort Worth activist Opal Lee on part of her journey to advocate for Juneteenth to be a national holiday.

San Antonio

The Future is Freedom Juneteenth Celebration

June 17, 6:30 – 10PM

Hopscotch Museum

“Join Black Freedom Factory in liberating community for a Juneteenth Celebration that will celebrate the past, present and future of grassroots organizations that continue to build pathways toward freedom. Enjoy live music, artists, vendors, and food at the brand-new, interactive museum: Hopscotch San Antonio!”

Did we miss your event? Please share information below!