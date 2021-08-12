City of Houston Airport System Acquires Works by Three Texas Women Artists

by Glasstire August 12, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Gael Stack, Up, Down, Cry, 1996. Oil on canvas.

Moody Gallery in Houston has announced that works by three artists it represents have been acquired by the City of Houston for the Civic Art Collection at the Houston Airport System (HAS). The HAS continues to expand its public art portfolio and private holdings in recent years, prioritizing Texas artists.

Claire Ankenman, Three Pinks, 2020. Stainless steel and plexiglass, three parts.

The new acquisitions include Three Pinks, a tripartite stainless steel and plexiglass hanging sculpture by Houston-based artist Claire Ankenman that was featured in her early 2021 solo show at the gallery. This work will join the airport’s Portable Works Collection, according to a social media post by Ankenman.

Up, Down, Cry, a 1996 diptych by Houston painter Gael Stack, and Untitled 42.18, a large-format work on paper by Dallas- and Fishtail, Montana-based artist Andrea Rosenberg, will also enter the HAS collection.

Andrea Rosenberg, Untitled 42.18, 2018. Mixed media on paper.

These three Texas artists join a growing list of Moody Gallery artists in the Houston Airport collection, which also includes Lubbock-born country singer and conceptual artist Terry Allen, as well as Helen Altman, Michael Bise, Jim Love, Al Souza, and others.

0 comment

You may also like

June Mattingly’s New E-Tome on Texas Contemporary Artists

July 15, 2012

Happy 40th Anniversary, Moody Gallery!

December 5, 2015

Top Five: July 6, 2017 with Hills Snyder

July 6, 2017

The Kingdom of the Sick

September 21, 2013

Top Five: July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

An Art Fair Accident and a Gracious Response

October 12, 2013

Charles Pebworth, 1926-2019

February 17, 2019

Late Work: A Remembrance of Bill Steffy

May 28, 2015

“Cryosphere,” Liz Ward at Moody Gallery

November 6, 2012

2012 Fall Preview

September 6, 2012

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: