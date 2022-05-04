Five-Minute Tours: Michael Bise at Moody Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Michael Bise: Afterlife at Moody Gallery, Houston. Dates: March 26 – May 7, 2022.

Via Moody Gallery:

“Moody Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of new drawings by Michael Bise. Afterlife marks his ninth solo exhibition with the gallery and will be on view March 26 – May 7, 2022.

Bise’s newest series of drawings continue to maintain a commitment to autobiographical narrative. More than ever, he draws out from these personal narratives broader symbolic and archetypal meanings. Beyond the individual significance Bise’s images may hold for himself or his loved ones he engages ancient and medieval conceptions of what it means to exist in a family; to be a mother, a father, a husband, a wife, a sister, son or brother. Integrating traditional drawing processes with ideas from ancient, medieval and modernist canons of painting, Bise integrates multiple traditions within a style that remains attached to the distant past while engaging with modernist and postmodernist tendencies in image making.

Michael Bise (b. Flagstaff, Arizona, 1976) currently lives and works in Houston, Texas. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of North Texas (2001) and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Houston (2005). Bise’s work is included in the permanent collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Houston Airport System, City of Houston, and the Art Museum of Southeast Texas. His work has been exhibited at the Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston; Glassell School of Art, Museum of Fine Arts Houston; Art Museum of Southeast Texas; Art Museum of South Texas; Tyler Museum of Art; Galveston Arts Center; Fort Worth Contemporary Arts at Texas Christian University; and the McKinney Avenue Contemporary. Bise is a recipient of the Hunting Art Prize (2012), a Houston Arts Alliance Individual Artist Grant (2014), and an Artadia Finalist (2012, 2014). He is a studio instructor at the Glassell School of Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston since 2013. His writing and art criticism can be found on Glasstire.

View the artist talk here!