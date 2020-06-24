Open Call: Houston Unveils Plan to Add Works by Texas Artists to City’s Collection

Houston’s Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has announced a plan that includes 100 opportunities for Houston and Texas artists to apply for open calls for qualifications for public art projects at both of Houston’s airports and the city’s new Sunnyside Multi-Service and Health Center.

Funded by The City of Houston Civic Art Program which designates 1.75% of qualified Capital Improvement Project dollars for civic art, Houston’s MOCA announced opportunities for artists and artist groups to have their artwork selected for the City’ s art collection in April. It was the City of Houston’s response to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Houston Arts Alliance will manage the selection process, and selected artists must be willing and able to sign a commission contract with Houston Arts Alliance.

“Two months ago, we announced new art for the Alief Community Center, and we now have new projects coming to Sunnyside and the City’s airports,” says Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “While we fight against the health impact of the virus, we are also fighting the economic effects with these new investments.”

The Houston Health Department’s 12 multi-service centers and five health centers in the city provide educational resources, and address the social service needs of the community.

“The importance of health workers has never been more clear locally and globally,” says Debbie McNulty, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “To be commissioning new artwork for a community multi-service and health center at this time has taken on greater meaning and significance.”

“This is a difficult time for all people, including artists — many of which are either self-employed or small business owners,” Houston Airports Curator of Public Art Alton DuLaney says. “It’s unfortunate that many galleries are closed, and many artists are out of work. We hope this will be a lifeline for some of them. We are honored to be in a position to lift-up our Texas artists in this way while enriching Houston Airports’ public art collection.”

Information about available opportunities and some qualifications and procedures are as follows:

Sunnyside Multi-Service and Health Center

RFQ Submission Deadline: Monday, July 27, 2020

Artist Info Session #1: Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Artist Info Session #2: Thursday, July 11, 2020

Houston Airports Portable Works

RF Deadline: Monday, August 3, 2020

Artist Info Session #1: Saturday, July 8, 2020

Artist Info Session #2: Thursday, July 18, 2020

Houston Airports New Commissions

RFQ Deadline: Monday, August 10, 2020

Artist Info Session #1: Saturday, July 8, 2020

Artist Info Session #2: Thursday, July 18, 2020

For more information about the Civic Art Program, please visit the City of Houston website here.