New Public Art Coming to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Airports are among the most visited spaces in any city, and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport is no exception. Sometime this fall, United Airlines will share the works of 19 artists selected from an open call last November that received more than 250 applications. The partnership of Houston’s Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Houston Arts Alliance (HAA), and the Houston Airport System (HAS) selected a combination of existing works from the artists for Terminal C, as well as art commissioned specifically for the terminal.

Rodney Cox, Vice President of IAH Operations for United, says: “We’re excited to see these artists’ ideas come to life so that together we can showcase local talent to the thousands of United customers who pass through Terminal C North daily. This exciting initiative will feature a broad range of unique artwork created by a mix of well-established and new, more emerging artists. We’re confident our Houston customers will be delighted to experience this world-class exhibit.”

The selection panel picked works from photography and painting, metal and textile-based sculpture, portable murals, vinyl prints, mixed-media and more. Panelists included Michelle Brown, former Managing Director of customer service for United’s operations at IAH and current Vice President and CFO of United; Roxana Mora, United Airlines’ Senior Project Manager; Kathleen Boyd, Chief Marketing Officer for HAS; María Inés Sicardi, gallerist and curator (of Houston’s Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino Gallery), and Houston-based artist David McGee.

Below is a list of the artists selected:

• Fariba Abedin

• Keliy Anderson-Staley

• David Aylsworth

• Celan Bouillet

• Penny Cerling

• Jamal Cyrus

• Francesca Fuchs

• Joe Mancuso

• Aaron Parazette

• Dario Robleto

• Anat Ronen

• Robynn Sanders

• George Smith

• Kaneem Smith

• Prince Varughese Thomas

• Nick Vaughan & Jake Margolin

• Sarah Welch

• Charles Wiese

• Geoff Winningham

United Airlines funded the project in accordance with the City of Houston’s Civic Art Program, and will donate the art to the City of Houston Art Collection, adding to more than 660 works in approximately 100 locations across the city.

For more information on the project, email media.relations@united.com