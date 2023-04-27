Glasstire’s Auction Closes Tomorrow, April 28

by Glasstire April 27, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

To view, register for, and bid on the auction, please go here.

Glasstire is pleased to announce its 2023 online auction, which is happening in conjunction with the 2023 Glasstire Party. Set to run from April 21-28, 2023, this auction features artworks by 40 artists from across Texas. Bidding will be open to anyone interested, and will occur online for the duration of the auction.

As Glasstire is a nonprofit, we rely on this fundraiser to help support our publication. Proceeds from the sale of works in the auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing an artwork you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone.

Works from the auction will be on display at The Glasstire Party, which is happening April 28th in Houston. If you would like to support Glasstire and attend this year’s event, please go here.

Follow along and share information about the auction with #glasstireauction.

Auction items in addition to those listed below include: a book and tote bundle from the Menil Collection Bookstore; a custom portrait commission by Houston artist Sarah Fisher; and all-inclusive guided trips for either one person or two people to Mexico City from AtravesArte Experiences.

Agnès Bourély, “Untitled,” 2020

Agnès Bourély, “Untitled,” 2020, ink, gouache, and colored pencil on Fabriano paper , 20 x 30 inches, Courtesy of Barbara Davis Gallery

Ann Stautberg, “9.1.18, P.M., #10,” 2019

Ann Stautberg, “9.1.18, P.M., #10,” 2019, oil on archival pigment on canvas, 28 x 36 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Andrew Durham Gallery

Bill Willis, “90 Seconds to Midnight,” 2023

Bill Willis, “90 Seconds to Midnight,” 2023, oil on canvas, 24 x 18 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Bill Willis, “Freda,” 2023

Bill Willis, “Freda,” 2023, watercolor on paper, 10 x 8 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Bill Willis, “Salad, Bread, and Shrimp,” 2021

Bill Willis, “Salad, Bread, and Shrimp,” 2021, watercolor on paper, 12 x 9.5 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Billy Hassell, “Full Flower Moon,” 2014

Billy Hassell, “Full Flower Moon,” 2014, Color lithograph, 22 x 22 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Foltz Fine Art

Candace Hicks, “ Notes for String Theory #19,” 2022

Candace Hicks, “Notes for String Theory #19,” 2022, embroidery on canvas over panel , 10 1/2 x 8 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Candace Hicks, “ Notes for String Theory #37,” 2022

Candace Hicks, “Notes for String Theory #37,” 2022, embroidery on canvas over panel , 10 1/2 x 8 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Candace Hicks, “ Notes for String Theory #45,” 2022

Candace Hicks, “Notes for String Theory #45,” 2022, embroidery on canvas over panel , 10 1/2 x 8 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Candace Hicks, “ Notes for String Theory #88,” 2022

Candace Hicks, “Notes for String Theory #88,” 2022, embroidery on canvas over panel , 10 1/2 x 8 inches, Courtesy of the artist

David McGee, “Border States,” 2018

David McGee, “Border States,” 2018, colored pencil and watercolor on paper, 10 x 8 3/8 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Inman Gallery

Debra Barrera, “Precious Twin: Resplendent Quetzal,” 2020

Debra Barrera, “Precious Twin: Resplendent Quetzal,” 2020, graphite on paper, 22 x 20 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Dorothy Hood, “Over the Counter,” 1983

Dorothy Hood, “Over the Counter,” 1983, collage on mat, 32 x 20 inches, Courtesy of McClain Gallery

Douglas Welsh, “Your voice is soft like summer rain,” 2023

Douglas Welsh, “Your voice is soft like summer rain,” 2023, house paint, spray paint, and charcoal on canvas, artist’s frame 8 x 10 inches; 8 5/8 x 10 3/4 inches framed, Courtesy of the artist

E Dan Klepper, “200 Moons,” 2022

E Dan Klepper, “200 Moons,” 2022, hotographic sequence — archival ink on Hahnemuhle photo rag paper, 15 1/2 x 30 1/2 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Foltz Fine Art

Eduardo Portillo, “I B-15,” 2023

Eduardo Portillo, “I B-15,” 2023, acrylic on shaped canvas, 18 x 13 inches, Courtesy of Barbara Davis Gallery

Gary Sweeney, “"Your're Our Favorite Artist!",” 2023

Gary Sweeney, “”You’re Our Favorite Artist!”,” 2023, woodcut on paper, 18 x 23 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Gary Sweeney, “Texas Grammer Lesson,” 2022

Gary Sweeney, “Texas Grammer Lesson,” 2022, hand-tinted photo, etched sign, 23 x 32 x 3 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Georgia Fox - Pine Curtain

Georgia Fox, “Pine Curtain,” 2023, graphite on paper, 30 x 22 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Harry Geffert, “Slice of Life: Stress,” 2002

Harry Geffert, “Slice of Life: Stress,” 2002, cast bronze with patina, 17 1/2 x 19 1/2 x 4 inches, Courtesy of The Estate of Harry Geffert and Cris Worley Fine Arts

Howard Sherman, “The Cynical Mystic #8,” 2018

Howard Sherman, “The Cynical Mystic #8,” 2018, acrylic on acid-free paper, 12 x 9 inches; 14 x 11 x 1.5 inches framed, Courtesy of the artist

Jay Shinn, “Paradize Highway XVI,” 2019

Jay Shinn, “Paradise Highway XVI,” 2019, color pencil and graphite on paper, 14 x 11 inches; 16 x 19 inches framed, Courtesy of the artist and Moody Gallery

Jon Revett, “Roughnecks (After Schnabel),” 2018

Jon Revett, “Roughnecks (After Schnabel),” 2018, acrylic on canvas, 20 x 30 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Jonathan Paul Jackson, “Snail in the Sun,” 2018

Jonathan Paul Jackson, “Snail in the Sun,” 2018, oil pastel and acrylic on board, 26 x 21.5 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Foltz Fine Art

Kevin Todora, “Blue Bottle Grass,” 2021

Kevin Todora, “Blue Bottle Grass,” 2021, layered inkjet prints on paper, 17 x 11 inches, Courtesy of Erin Cluley Gallery

Lance Letscher, “Self Pity,” 2014

Lance Letscher, “Self Pity,” 2014, collage on board, 12 3/8 x 8 inches; 21 x 17 3/4 inches framed, Courtesy of the artist

A drawing by Texas artist Lawrence Lee.

Lawrence Lee, “The Queen of the Flying Monkeys II,” 2006, graphite, ink, and tea stains on paper, 6 3/4 x 6 3/4 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Barry Whistler Gallery

Leila McConnell, “Untitled (orange and blue skyscape),” c. 1982

Leila McConnell, “Untitled (orange and blue skyscape),” c. 1982, paper collage, 7 1/4 x 5 1/4 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Foltz Fine Art

Marcelyn McNeil, “Smalls, twenty-six,” 2022

Marcelyn McNeil, “Smalls, twenty-six,” 2022, oil on canvas, 24 x 20 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Conduit Gallery

Matt Kleberg, “Untitled (study for Slipstream),” 2023, oil stick on paper, two sheets, 9 1/2 x 12 inches each, Courtesy of Josh Pazda Hiram Butler

Matt Manalo, “Slums 02,” 2017

Matt Manalo, “Slums 02,” 2017, raw canvas, graphite, paper, ink, concrete, vintage piña cloth from the Philippines, raw cotton, and gesso on panel, 23 x 23 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Matt Messinger, “10 Clouds,” 2022

Matt Messinger, “10 Clouds,” 2022, acrylic on canvas, 10 x 10 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Matt Messinger, “Argus Cluster,” 2022

Matt Messinger, “Argus Cluster,” 2022, found linens, oil, black gesso on panel, 16 x 20 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Melinda Laszczynski, “Big Mouth,” 2023

Melinda Laszczynski, “Big Mouth,” 2023, handmade paper, acrylic, and watercolor on ceramic, 10 x 6 x 5 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Melinda Laszczynski, “Spring is There,” 2017

Melinda Laszczynski, “Spring is There,” 2017, acrylic and lenticular print on panel, 13 x 19 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Rachel Comminos, “Soup For My Family,” 2021

Rachel Comminos, “Soup For My Family,” 2021, yarn on monks cloth, 62 1/2 x 38 1/2 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Rachel Gardner, “Hummer's Way,” 2023

Rachel Gardner, “Hummer’s Way,” 2023, sculpey, foil, wire, resin, wood, paint, 5 x 2 1/2 x 2 1/2 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Rachel Gardner, “Dragon's Landing,” 2023

Rachel Gardner, “Dragon’s Landing,” 2023, sculpey, foil, wire, resin, wood, paint, 5 x 2 1/2 x 2 1/2 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Robin Utterback, “Untitled,” c. 1991

Robin Utterback, “Untitled,” c. 1991, acrylic on canvas, 18 x 14 inches; 19.5 x 15.5 inches framed, Courtesy of The Robin Utterback Trust and Foltz Fine Art

Ronald L. Jones, “Specimen No. 3,” 2021

Ronald L. Jones, “Specimen No. 3,” 2021, embroidery floss, clear cord, corked glass jar, 5 1/2 x 4 1/2 x 6 1/2, Courtesy of the artist and Hooks-Epstein Galleries

Rusty Scruby, “Taking Flight,” 2011

Rusty Scruby, “Taking Flight,” 2011, archival photographic reconstruction, 18 x 18 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Cris Worley Fine Arts

Sam Reveles, “Supernatural #4,” 2020-2021

Sam Reveles, “Supernatural #4,” 2020-2021, gouache and graphite on paper, 11 x 30 inches; 14.5 x 33.5 x 2 inches framed, Courtesy of the artist and Talley Dunn Gallery

Sara Carter, “Between The Layers,” 2022

Sara Carter, “Between The Layers,” 2022, acrylic on paper, 30 x 23 inches; 32 x 25 inches framed, Courtesy of the artist and de boer gallery

Tammie Rubin, “Always & Forever (forever,ever) No.11 CD TX,” 2022

Tammie Rubin, “Always & Forever (forever,ever) No.11 CD TX,” 2022, slipcast pigmented porcelain, underglaze, Dimensions variable; largest piece is 14 inches tall, Courtesy of the artist

Tammie Rubin, “Always & Forever (forever,ever) No.11 CD TX,” 2022

Tammie Rubin, “Always & Forever (forever,ever) No.11 CD TX,” 2022, slipcast pigmented porcelain, underglaze, Dimensions variable; largest piece is 12 inches tall, Courtesy of the artist

taylor barnes, “Stay,” 2022

taylor barnes, “Stay,” 2022, charcoal and charcoal medium on cloth, 30 x 29 inches, Courtesy of the artist

Toni LaSelle, “Untitled,” 1975

Toni LaSelle, “Untitled,” 1975, cray-pas (oil pastel) on paper, 12 x 9 inches; 18 7/8 x 15 3/4 inches framed, Courtesy of The Dorothy Antoinette (Toni) LaSelle Foundation and Inman Gallery

Tracye Wear, 10 cups, 2022

Tracye Wear, 10 cups, 2022, glazed porcelain, Ten functional cups, each 3 inches tall x 3 1/2 inch diameter, Courtesy of Moody Gallery

William Wegman, “Breakthrough,” 2001

William Wegman, “Breakthrough,” 2001, pigment print, 19 x 23 inches, Courtesy of the artist and Texas Gallery

1 comment

You may also like

#9 with David McGee: The Eastman Effect

May 21, 2018

Top Five February 18, 2016

February 18, 2016

Lawrence Lee and Jonathan Cross at Barry Whistler...

December 16, 2011

Four Solo Shows at Lawndale

August 27, 2012

Top Five: March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Cleaning Out the Closet: Yuliya Lanina’s “My Dear...

December 7, 2020

Top Five: September 29, 2016

September 29, 2016

Pabst Blue Ribbon And San Antonio Street Art...

April 17, 2021

Top Five: July 28, 2016

July 28, 2016

Hello Project Reborn as Jonathan Hopson Gallery

September 2, 2016

1 comment

Hannah April 20, 2023 - 20:59

Texas Grammer Lesson- so good!

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: