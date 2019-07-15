Houston Airports Names New Public Art Program Director and Curator

Houston Airports, a system comprised of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport and Ellington Airport, has named Alton DuLaney as its new Public Art Program Director and Curator. Tommy Gregory, who held the position until last fall, left Houston for Seattle to become the Public Art Director of the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport.

DuLaney, something of a Houston-region art provocateur and “the world’s most famous gift wrapper,” has for the last two years been, on a volunteer basis, the curator at Splendora Gardens, a legendary studio compound in Splendora, Texas owned by artists James Surls and Charmaine Locke that is run by their daughter Ruby Surls. It hosts regular exhibitions and events. (DuLaney is currently based in Splendora, his hometown, where he was recently elected to City Council. According to Ruby Surls, he will continue to volunteer at Splendora Gardens as time allows.)

Via Houston Airports: “As director, DuLaney will manage public art commissions, strategy, acquisitions, maintenance and conservation… . Houston Airports has one of the largest collections of public art in the state of Texas.”

States Houston Aviation Director Mario C. Diaz: “Our commitment to supporting public art and exposing the millions of visitors to our diverse and growing city highlights the art culture found here and allows us to continue to actively support the arts in Houston and the region.”

Houston Airports’ art program is run by its marketing department. “DuLaney will report to Kathleen Boyd, Houston Airports Chief Marketing Officer. Houston Airports’ art collection is part of the City of Houston’s collection, managed overall by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs’ Deborah McNulty.”

DuLaney got his BFA from the University of Texas at Austin, and his MFA from the University of Houston.

For more on this, please go here.