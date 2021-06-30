In Pictures: “ART” at Heidi Vaughn Fine Art, Houston

by Christopher Blay June 30, 2021
ART Top 10Glasstire visited Heidi Vaughn Fine Art in Houston, where the current exhibition is Alton Dulaney‘s ART: Top 10. The exhibition features neon signs, jewelry, sculpture, and road signs, all created by Dulaney. Vaughn’s website describes Dulaney as “a multi-disciplinary, conceptual artist who researches the ability of ART to transform the perception of objects, images, and actions, as communicated through artistic expression, the relevance of site, the act of mark-making, the marketing and commodification of the ART product, and the identity of the artist.”

ART Spike, 2021 24k Gold Platted Iron Spike with Steel letters

ART Spike, 2021 24k Gold Platted Iron Spike with Steel letters (includes glass vitrine with black lacquer frame).

Dulaney is also Public Art Program Director and Curator at Houston Airports, a system comprised of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport, and Ellington Airport.

Art Sign

Art Sign.

 

ART Money II, 2021 Rare uncut $2 USD currency, spray paint, gold leaf

ART Money II, 2021 Rare uncut $2 USD currency, spray paint, gold leaf.

 

Art by Alton Dulaney

Art by Alton Dulaney.

 

ART Jewelry II, 2021 18k Gold Platted Necklace

ART Jewelry II, 2021 18k Gold Plated Necklace and Adjustable Ring.

 

ART Brand Hide II, 2021 Cow hide on stretcher

ART Brand Hide II, 2021 Cow hide on stretcher.

 

ART Stop Sign II, 2021 Industrial aluminum, diamond grade reflective vinyl

ART Stop Sign II, 2021 Industrial aluminum, diamond grade reflective vinyl.

