In Pictures: “ART” at Heidi Vaughn Fine Art, Houston

Glasstire visited Heidi Vaughn Fine Art in Houston, where the current exhibition is Alton Dulaney‘s ART: Top 10. The exhibition features neon signs, jewelry, sculpture, and road signs, all created by Dulaney. Vaughn’s website describes Dulaney as “a multi-disciplinary, conceptual artist who researches the ability of ART to transform the perception of objects, images, and actions, as communicated through artistic expression, the relevance of site, the act of mark-making, the marketing and commodification of the ART product, and the identity of the artist.”

Dulaney is also Public Art Program Director and Curator at Houston Airports, a system comprised of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport, and Ellington Airport.