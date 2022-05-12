Blue Star Contemporary and Heidi Vaughan Fine Art Announce New Hires

Earlier this month, Blue Star Contemporary (BSC), a San Antonio-based cultural institution, and Heidi Vaughan Fine Art (HVFA), a Houston-based commercial gallery, announced new hires.

BSC has appointed Asaiah Puente as its new Education Manager. Ms. Puente is an artist, arts activist, and scholar who has worked in nonprofit organizations and higher education for four years. Most recently, she served as the Assistant Director of Student Engagement at Yale University.

A San Antonio native, Ms. Puente received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio and her Masters in Nonprofit/Public/Organizational Management from Our Lady of the Lake University. She has worked with local organizations, like the Institute of Texan Cultures and SAY Sí. Ms. Puente is currently pursuing her Ed.D in Organizational Leadership at Baylor University.

In her role as Education Manager, Ms. Puente will oversee various education initiatives including the artist resource center, the MOSAIC after school student artist program, and public programming.

HVFA has named Cat Yue as its first-ever Gallery Director. Ms. Yue has worked as a Registrar and Head Guard at the Blaffer Art Museum and as a designer at Sarah Balinskas Fine Framing, both in Houston.

Ms. Yue brings a wide range of experiences to the new position, including managing a team; writing press releases, educational materials, and artist biographies; and art handling. She is currently working to become a credentialed fine art appraiser through a training program with the International Society of Appraisers. She assisted with the curation and installation of HVFA’s current exhibition, FABULOUS.