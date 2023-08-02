Five-Minute Tours: Ernesto Marenco at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Petite Retrospective at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston. Dates: June 24 –Sept 2, 2023.

Via the gallery:

“HEIDI VAUGHAN FINE ART is proud to present Petite Retrospective, an exhibition of poetic art objects by Ernesto Marenco. Petite Retrospective will travel to the Museo de la Cancillería in Mexico City on December 7, 2023, and will be Marenco’s seventh museum solo show.

The work is about time, poetry, and the human condition expressed through the common object as its representative. According to Marenco, ‘Some people say I make ready-mades, assemblages, sculptures, or art objects, but for me, my work is closer to literature, specifically to poetry or short stories. I consider myself a writer or poet, but I don’t write with pencil and paper. I write with abandoned and uncommon materials and create three-dimensional poetry.’

Born in 1960 in Mexico City, Ernesto Marenco is the son of an exiled Nicaraguan poet and politician. He was surrounded from childhood by artists, painters, writers, and poets who had been exiled to Mexico and countries in Central and South America from the Spanish Civil War. Marenco is an artist and visual poet who has more than 45 years of experience translating the language of poetry to everyday objects. His objects express a particular and committed manner

and a great sense of humor. The artist has exhibited his work in international galleries and museums and produced more than 20 covers for books, mainly poetry books, placing him as one of the leading representatives of contemporary Mexican art objects in Latin America. Marenco currently lives and works in Houston.”