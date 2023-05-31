Five-Minute Tours: Mary Margaret Hansen at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Mary Margaret Hansen: Echome at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston. Dates: May 13 – June 24, 2023.

Via HVFA:

“Echome is an amalgamation of images that have enchanted the artist for decades: Neolithic stone circles and mounds, vine covered buildings, mussel and oyster shells, women’s portraits, open doorways, faded flowers, overripe fruit, and beach pebbles.”