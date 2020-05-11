Texas Art Galleries: Who’s Open Right Now?

Note: This post will be updated as news from galleries comes in.

Nearly two weeks ago we reported on Governor Abbot’s Executive Order for the phased reopening of Texas businesses. We looked at how and whether statewide museums and nonprofits will reopen anytime soon, and listed many of their responses to the order.

We’ve also been hearing from commercial spaces and galleries across the state, and most remain closed. Though it’s important to note that, throughout the Great Lockdown of 2020, some galleries have been open by appointment only, and this is still true.

For information on any galleries in Texas and their policies on reopening, the best advice still is to visit their websites, or call or email them. The following is a list of for-profit spaces that have so far contacted Glasstire or publicly released info about their plans:

The Art Car Museum in Houston reopened on May 6, by appointment only, and requires face masks for all visitors. Additionally, the museum has installed a hand-washing station near its entrance, and Plexiglas screens at the visitors’ desk.

Austin’s Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking, a.k.a. Flatbed Press, emailed Glasstire the following statement:

“Flatbed will be open by appointment only. If you are ready to get out and see some art, we are ready for you. We are limiting appointments to three [or fewer] individuals who arrive together, and ask that you wear a mask. We have hand sanitizer and extra masks. Please call or email for an appointment.”

Heidi Vaughan Fine Art in Houston is also reopening, with the following statement:

“Heidi Vaughan Fine Art is proud to open an exhibition of new works of art by Texas artist Michael Mogavero entitled Convergence, which will debut at the gallery, located at 3510 Lake Street at Colquitt in the Upper Kirby Galleries in Houston, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery will not have its usual opening event, but will be open by appointment from May 16 through June 20, 2020. We will limit the number of people in the gallery at any one time, while we maintain proper social distancing and wear masks.”

Redbud Gallery in Houston announced its May 9 opening with the following statement:

“After much thought and consultation, we have decided to re-open the gallery [Saturday] at noon. Art is a critical essential to life. We have sanitized the gallery, will limit attendance, practice sensible distancing, and have masks on hand for our visitors. Clients who have purchased works are free to pick them up. Our critically acclaimed current exhibitions featuring Patrick Renner and Steve Harris will remain up for viewing through Saturday, May 23, 2020.”

We will continue to bring you news of gallery re-openings as it becomes available.

For the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for Gatherings and Community Events, please visit its website here.