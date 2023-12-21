Five-Minute Tours: Susan Budge at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston

by Glasstire December 21, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Susan Budge: Dreams, Visions & Desires at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston. Dates: October 21 – December 31, 2023.

0 comment

You may also like

New S.A. Galleries: A FitzGibbons Family Gathering

May 19, 2015

Five-Minute Tours: Tiffany Heng-Hui Lee at Heidi Vaughan...

April 20, 2023

Texas Art Galleries: Who’s Open Right Now?

May 11, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Thedra Cullar-Ledford at Heidi Vaughan Fine...

February 15, 2023

In Pictures: “ART” at Heidi Vaughn Fine Art,...

June 30, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: “Transcending” at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art,...

February 3, 2023

Five-Minute Tours: Ernesto Marenco at Heidi Vaughan Fine...

August 2, 2023

Five-Minute Tours: Mary Margaret Hansen at Heidi Vaughan...

May 31, 2023

Five-Minute Tours: Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee at Heidi Vaughan...

March 31, 2022

Blue Star Contemporary and Heidi Vaughan Fine Art...

May 12, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: