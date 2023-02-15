Five-Minute Tours: Thedra Cullar-Ledford at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston

by Glasstire February 15, 2023
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Thedra Cullar-Ledford: Petals and Spikes at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston. Dates: January 14 – February 18, 2023.

