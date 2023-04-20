Five-Minute Tours: Tiffany Heng-Hui Lee at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston

by Glasstire April 20, 2023
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Tiffany Heng-Hui Lee: Immersed at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston. Dates: April 1 – May 6, 2023.

Via the HVFA:

“HEIDI VAUGHAN FINE ART is proud to present Immersed, an exhibition of abstract geometric paper collages and objects by Houston-based artist Tiffany Heng-Hui Lee.

The works of art in Immersed reflect Heng-Hui Lee’s understanding of the relationship between the earth’s elements and the balance of nature within the universe. Most artworks in the exhibition are mixed media collages that reference specific locations around the world which can be recognized by their colors. Heng-Hui Lee evokes moods through works that especially express feelings of peace and happiness. She translates a sense of balance into other objects, including delicate jewelry, which is also part of the exhibition.”

