Five-Minute Tours: Franceska & Millicent Alvarado at at Art Center of Corpus Christi

by Glasstire October 16, 2021
Franceska & Millicent Alvarado at at Art Center of Corpus Christi

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Franceska & Millicent Alvarado at Art Center of Corpus Christi. Dates: August 20 – October 30, 2021.

An exhibition featuring works by artists Franceska Alvarado and Millicent Alvarado. From the Art Center: “From monsters to milagros and everything in between, this mixed media exhibition delves into the exotic yet kaleidoscopic nature of imagination from two unique individuals bound by blood. Through their otherworldly representations of daydreams and nightmares, both sisters hope to submerge their viewer into a realm that blurs the threshold between imagination and reality.”

