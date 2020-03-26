Five-Minute Tours: Lee Ufan at Asia Society Texas Center, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Lee Ufan: Relatum—signal at Asia Society Texas Center, Houston. Dates: February 29, 2012 – now (permanent exhibition).

Via Asia Society Texas Center: “In this video, curator Bridget Bray takes the viewer on an unprecedented tour of Asia Society’s permanent exhibition.

“Korean artist Lee Ufan’s Relatum — signal, his first commissioned piece for a public institution in the United States, inaugurates Asia Society Texas Center’s Allen Sculpture Garden. The work consists of a large stone in juxtaposition with a slab of steel, creating a conversation between the two and the surrounding environment. The artist jokingly described the single upturned edge of the steel slab as the latter’s ‘wink’ at the stone.”