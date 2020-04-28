Five-Minute Tours: Studio111: Collective Inspiration at Artspace111, Fort Worth

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Studio111: Collective Inspiration at Artspace111, Fort Worth. Dates: February 20, 2020 – March 21, 2020 *Extended Through June 21, 2020*

Via Artspace111: “The distinguished group of artists in the show includes Daniel Blagg, Dennis Blagg, Doug Blagg, Woodrow Blagg, Cindi Holt, Nancy Lamb, Al Souza, Bill Haveron, Susan Harrington, John Hartley, Jim Malone, Carol Benson, Matt Clark, Leslie Lanzotti, Joaqhim Kurstin, and Jo Ann Mulroy.”

“The exhibition features select artists who had studio space at Artspace111 since 1980, when it was known simply as Studio111. Alongside current work by each artist, the show dives into the artists’ archives of memorabilia, photography, and stories from the studio days at Artspace111.”

“Our 5 minute video tour incorporates and is inspired conceptually by Dennis Blagg’s story he shared for the exhibition. Video created by William Grella.”