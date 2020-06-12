Five-Minute Tours: Waking Dream at Ruby City, San Antonio

by Glasstire June 12, 2020
Five-Minute Tours: Waking Dream at Ruby City, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Waking Dream at Ruby City in San Antonio. Dates: October 13, 2019 – 2021.

In this video, “Ruby City’s Manager of Visitor Experiences, Randy Guthmiller, explores artworks related to the theme of home in the contemporary art center’s inaugural exhibition Waking Dream.” The video features works by Do Ho Suh, Kim Jones, and Linda Pace.

