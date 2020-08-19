Five-Minute Tours: Marianne Lettieri at Fort Worth Community Arts Center

by Glasstire August 19, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Marianne Lettieri: Please Don’t Get The Wrong Impression at Fort Worth Community Arts Center. Dates: July 24-August 29, 2020.

Via FWCAC:

“Going against the adage, ‘There is just one chance to make a first impression,’ the artwork in Please Don’t Get the Wrong Impression challenges viewers to look twice for underlying meanings and interesting ambiguities. The artist insists that what seems obvious on the surface is not the whole picture. Through re-contextualization, juxtaposition, and unexpected forms of presentation, Lettieri transforms utilitarian objects into visual metaphors that engage the imagination. For example, 27,000 inches of red twill correspond to the number of breaths we take in one day. Using fiber from a deconstructed rug, obsolete hand tools are painstakingly wrapped like bandages. Beat up pincushions, common and forgettable, are framed in a Gothic cathedral schema that signals a sacred place. As fake news, constructed social media personae, identity politics, and familiar words with new meanings shift the contemporary landscape, observers’ perceptions are as important as the objects before them.”

