Five-Minute Tours: Contemporary Art Month Programming at SPACE C7, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Contemporary Art Month (CAM Perennial) programming at SPACE C7 in San Antonio takes place over the month of March, 2020.

See description below.

Via the gallery:

“San Antonio’s newest contemporary art gallery, SPACE C7, is proud to announce its schedule of events in celebration of the upcoming Contemporary Art Month in San Antonio. On First Friday, March 6th, C7 will celebrate Texas Art and feature artists from all corners of the state. Showing in the main gallery will be, “An Open Door,” which pairs a couple of painting masters and longtime friends, James Cobb (San Antonio) and James W. Johnson (Lubbock). Each of these artists are ‘painter’s painters,’ whose skills were mastered over decades of working in the confines of their respective studios happy to be far from the ‘hustle and mingle’ of the art game. Cobb is showing a collection of his one-of-a-kind abstract musings that represent his last few years of work. Johnson answers with an eclectic sampling of his works that represent visually his “Anti-Stylist Manifesto” written in 2002, which signaled the beginning of his ‘non-series’ series which continues to this day and is on full display in this exhibition. C7 is also proud to present one-person shows by Paul Horn of Houston and Steve Cruz from Dallas. These artists never fail to surprise and entertain as they present their unique and controversial takes on pop culture, sex, religion, and sin. Saturday, March 14, 2020 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Featured Exhibition: “LOS WIERDOS TEXINOS: The Art of Carlos Hernandez and The Amazing Hancock Brothers” One-person shows: “SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL” art by Paul Horn “SYMPATHY WITH THE DEVIL” art by Steve Cruz “HIGH STEAKS” installation by George Zupp. Ancillary galleries: work by Cesar Martinez, R. Crumb, Susan Budge, Ron English, Daniel Johnston, Cruz Ortiz, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Mira Hnatyshyn and The Wheeler Bro’s performances.”

“To keep the CAM celebration going, C7 is proud to announce that we will feature an entirely new exhibit in the main gallery with the opening of LOS WEIRDOS TEXINOS on Saturday, March 14th. This sensory overloading exhibit features internationally cool Houston based printmaker, Carlos Hernandez, along with his notorious buddies, The Amazing Hancock Brothers (Unkle Chuck and brother John). Their high-key, lo-fi hybrid mashups can be described as (but certainly not limited to) iconoclastic, weird and uncanny scenes populated with images of the wild west, exploding volcanos, lovely ladies, wild wrasslin’ behemoths, B-movie monsters, and other varietals of flotsam jetsam and artisanal detritus. This show is not for the faint of heart as these guys are card carrying members of the Outlaw Printmakers and the work reflects a punk attitude that isn’t afraid to blur genres or offend sensibilities. Adding to the night will be very special performances by the AMAZING HANCOCK BROTHERS, DEMITASSE and CHRISTIE BLIZZARD. All programming is free and the public is invited to join us in celebrating CAM and the diverse and talent of Texas artists. Thank you for continuing to help us get art to the people during these surreal times! Stay safe!” – Jeff Wheeler