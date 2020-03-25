Five-Minute Tours: Al Souza at Moody Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Al Souza: Photoworks 1974-1983 at Moody Gallery in Houston. The show was scheduled to run February 22 – March 28, 2020, however the show will remain on view until further notice under the circumstances.

“Al Souza utilizes a grid of photographs in a sequential or serial progression not to represent motion, other than the passage of time in an almost shorthand filmic manner, but to document conceptual notions frequently derived from the nature of the medium. The pieces are entitled photoworks to distinguish them from fine art photographs. The photograph for Souza is merely a vehicle for recording the artwork which is the idea or concept. He relies exclusively on Kodak drugstore colorprints as they are perfectly sufficient for his purposes and their familiar appearance and easy accessibility prevent viewers with preconceived notions of fine art printing and dark room magic from misconstruing the nature of his work.” -Hugh M. Davies, from the exhibition catalogue “Al Souza,” University Gallery, University of Massachusetts / Amherst, 1979

Al Souza was born in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1944 and currently resides in Worcester, Massachusetts. He has exhibited extensively both nationally and internationally. His work is part of numerous collections including the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Dallas Museum of Art, El Paso Museum of Art, Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Tyler Museum of Art, University of Houston, Houston Airport System, City of Houston, New Orleans Museum of Art, Mississippi Museum of Art, Montgomery Museum of Art, Whitney Museum of American Art, Yale University Art Gallery, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Parrish Art Museum, DeCordova Museum, San Diego Museum of Contemporary Art, and the University of Massachusetts. Souza was awarded an International Association of Art Critics/USA Award in 2007 for Best Show in a Commercial Gallery Nationally, 1st Place, for the exhibition David Ireland, Jess and Al Souza at Moody Gallery (December 3, 2005 – January 14, 2006).