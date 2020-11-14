Five-Minute Tours: Claire Drennan and Elaine Bradford at BOX 13 ArtSpace, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Claire Drennan: Vote Blue Sky in the Window BOX, and Elaine Bradford: The Distance Between in the Front and Back BOX at BOX 13 ArtSpace, Houston. Dates: September 26- November 14.

Via BOX 13:

“BOX 13 ArtSpace is pleased to present two exhibitions opening September 26, 2020. In the Window BOX, Claire Drennan’s installation Vote Blue Sky connects street and sky through found textiles that provide a message of hope. In the Front and Back BOX, Elaine Bradford’s exhibition, The Distance Between, consists of found photographs altered through embroidery to literally and metaphorically bind people together in a time of longing and uncertainty.”

“No Opening Reception will be held. Visitors will be able to view the exhibitions during Gallery Hours on Saturdays from 1 – 5PM from September 26 – November 14, 2020 at BOX 13 ArtSpace, 6700 Harrisburg, Houston, TX 77011.”