Five-Minute Tours: Lynn Herbert on James Turrell at UT Austin Landmarks

by Glasstire April 14, 2020
photo by Paul Bardagjy

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

The Color Inside is a site-specific artwork by artist James Turrell. The piece, commissioned by Landmarks, UT’s public art program, is installed on the William C. Powers, Jr. Student Activity Center Rooftop at UT Austin.

