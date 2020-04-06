Five-Minute Tours: José Parlá at UT Austin

by Glasstire April 6, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Amistad América is a site-specific, monumental mural by artist José Parlá. The piece, commissioned by Landmarks, UT’s public art program, is installed in the Robert B. Rowling Hall at the McCombs School of Business at UT Austin. 

“Multimedia artist José Parlá creates layered abstractions using paint, gestural drawing and found ephemera that evoke the histories of urban environments. This commission for Landmarks is the artist’s most ambitious project to date, transforming a 25 x 160 foot wall into a sweeping visual landscape. Conceived as a narrative that evokes Austin’s natural environment and its urban cityscape, the mural features Parlá’s characteristic traces of collage, pulled impasto surfaces, and signature calligraphic marks.

Parlá’s work has been exhibited internationally and includes major commissions for the Brooklyn Academy of Music and The One World Trade Center in New York. Public institutions that have collected his work include The British Museum, The Albright-Knox Art Gallery, POLA Museum of Art in Hakone, Japan, and The National Museum of Fine Arts in Havana, Cuba. Parlá was born in Miami and lives in Brooklyn.”

