Five-Minute Tours: Solange Pessoa at Ballroom Marfa

by Glasstire May 8, 2020
Solange Pessoa. Untitled (Version Minas-Texas), 1994 -2019. Installation (Mineral, vegetal, animal, juta bags, texts, photos). Courtesy the artist, Ballroom Marfa, Mendes Wood DM, Blum & Poe. Commissioned by Ballroom Marfa. Photo by Alex Marks.

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Solange Pessoa: Longilonge at Ballroom Marfa. Dates: November 15, 2019 – present.

Via Ballroom: “Longilonge is the first solo museum exhibition in the United Stated of noted Brazilian artist Solange Pessoa. The show includes newly commissioned works that respond to the cultural and natural landscape in West Texas, alongside important existing pieces made in Minas Gerais, Brazil, where the artist lives and works.”

