Five-Minute Tours: Where We Are at Art League Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Where We Are at Art League Houston. Featuring works by artists Micaela Cadungog, Veronica Gaona, and Jamie Robertson. Dates: March 13 – June 27, 2020.

“Art League Houston (ALH), a FotoFest 2020 Biennial Participating Space, is proud to present Where We Are, an exhibition of recent work by Artists Micaela Cadungog, Veronica Gaona and Jamie Robertson (all currently living and working in Houston, Texas). Curated by Sarah Beth Wilson, Director of Exhibitions and Curatorial Projects at ALH, Where We Are explores how each of these artists use their physical body as part of their creative practice – highlighting intersections of identity, race, gender and place, and emphasizing both personal and shared collective experiences.

Where We Are is an exploration and activation of a gray space that breaks down dichotomies and boundaries instated by race, gender, sex, history and politics. Through the use of their bodies as subject matter, Cadungog, Gaona and Robertson activate this gray space, allowing their work to tell both personal, yet ultimately universal narratives. For more on the show, go here.”