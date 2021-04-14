Five-Minute Tours: Celia Eberle at Cris Worley Fine Arts, Dallas

by Glasstire April 14, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Celia Eberle: The Reanimation Project at Cris Worley Fine Arts, Dallas. Dates: April 3 – May 8, 2021.

Via the gallery:

“Celia Eberle is best known for her sculptural works steeped in mythology and paradox. The artist often explores themes with ominous dichotomies such as those between: nostalgia and naivety, past and future, man and nature, worship and destruction, and romance and longing. The artist intuitively selects materials for each artwork; often carving wood, bone and precious stones alongside ceramics, sound components and various found objects. This recent body of work includes sculptures which feature animatronic movement, or which present the expectation of movement.

“The Reanimation Project illustrates the fears and potential consequences of the rise of Artificial Intelligence. ‘The expansion of technology proffers a limitless future for some with real consequences for the displaced. As with all human endeavor, we plunge ahead without concern for consequences. We barely understand ourselves, yet we expect to create another effective intelligence,’ says Eberle. The artist imagines the dystopian results of social collapse, touching on futuristic, sci-fi scenarios in which we may download our ‘selves’ for eternal life or entertain the prospect of reanimating the dead.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Mokha Laget at Gallery Sonja Roesch,...

June 13, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Nela Garzón at Institute of Hispanic...

November 14, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Pablo Bobbio at Institute of Hispanic...

April 14, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Let Me Show You This! at...

April 29, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Omar González at Presa House Gallery,...

May 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Signs of the Times at PDNB...

April 7, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at...

March 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Anne Siems at Wally Workman Gallery,...

February 12, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: Jane Wells at Hunt Gallery, San...

April 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Contemporary Art Month Programming at SPACE...

April 4, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: