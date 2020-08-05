Five-Minute Tours: Jana Swec and Jonas Criscoe at ICOSA, Austin

by Glasstire August 5, 2020
Jonas Criscoe, “Love in the RGB”, Mixed media on panel, 16” x 30” x 3”, 2020

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

In the Absence of Time: New works by Jana Swec & Jonas Criscoe at ICOSA, Austin. Dates: July 10 — August 8, 2020.

Via ICOSA: “An exhibition of new works by Jana Swec & Jonas Criscoe exploring the concept of entropy through movement, pattern, cycles & decay.”

