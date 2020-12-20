Five-Minute Tours: Mark Messersmith “Precipice” at Amarillo Museum of Art

by Glasstire December 20, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Precipice: David Maisel, Jess Benjamin, and Mark Messersmith at Amarillo Museum of Art. Dates: October 16 – December 31, 2020.

Via AMoA: “Precipice is a series of concurrent exhibitions by three artists: David Maisel, Jess Benjamin, and Mark Messersmith. Each artist is uniquely concerned with the interaction between humans, nature and the impact that this interaction has on the environment. The photographer David Maisel explores the potentially destructive ways in which the industrial use of the landscape sustains our way of life. Jess Benjamin specifically addresses water use and the Ogallala Aquifer in her sculptural ceramic work. Mark Messersmith explores the tenuous relationship between humankind’s built environment and its impact on wildlife through his exquisitely detailed paintings.”

