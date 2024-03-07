Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

The 58th Annual National Drawing & Small Sculpture Show at Cain Gallery, Del Mar College, Corpus Christi. Dates: February 16 – May 1, 2024.

Featured artists: Deana Bada Maloney, David Baird, Robbie Barber, Jason Bly, Kate Borcherding, Jonathan Bryson, Keith Buswell, Danville Chardbourne, Cori Crumrine, Karla Cruz, Erin Cunningham, Lisa Devlin, Asya Dodina, David DuBose, Chenxi Gao, Agop Gemdjian, Sheila Ghidini, Kevin Gonzalez, Kevin Haran, Clara Hoag, Ron Koehler, Laura Konecne, Christopher Leitch, Valerie Mann, Pamela Martinez, Doug McAbee, Brad McCorkle, Deanne McKeown, William McKinney, Benjamin McVey, Lenise Perez-Miller, Slava Polishchuk, Rebecca Pugh, Gerri Rachins, Jeffrey Rinehart, Elena Rodz, Margaret Schermerhorn, Thomas Schram, Esther Shimazu, Yomarie Silva-O’Neal, Juvana Soliven, Narong Tintamusik, J Marie Valdez, Polina Varlamova, Katie VerKuilen, Carlos Villarreal, Saffron Williams, Jenny Wu

Via Cain Gallery:

“The Annual National Drawing and Small Sculpture Show attracts works by contemporary artists across the country and is judged by a guest juror of national stature. This year’s esteemed juror is Mark H. Cowardin, an accomplished sculptor whose work centers on the complex relationship to natural resources embodied by the American Midwest.”